CRMI Vice President Wins International Award

The first Vice President and Vice-Chair of the Governing Council of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI), Mrs Eneni Oduwole, has emerged winner of the Africa Risk Management Award at a prestigious international ceremony held in South Africa.

A seasoned risk management and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) professional and the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Alter-Ed Limited, Mrs Oduwole’s recognition underscores her outstanding contributions to advancing risk management practices, corporate governance and institutional resilience across the continent.

The Africa Risk Management Award honours individuals and institutions who have demonstrated innovation, integrity and significant impact in promoting effective risk management frameworks in Africa.

Her recognition is seen as a testament to her dedication to capacity development, ethical leadership and the elevation of professional standards within Nigeria and Africa’s risk management ecosystem.

Reacting to the honour, Mrs Oduwole expressed appreciation to the organisers and her professional community, dedicating the award to God, her parents, her family, and all her mentors and mentees. She also expressed her gratitude to NDIC, StanbicIBTC, GTBank, and Dangote Industries Limited for providing her with the platform to learn and grow.

Her immense gratitude was also extended to the Institute of Risk Management of South Africa (IRMSA) for the honour, to all the Presidents of the Federation of African Risk Management Associations (FARMA), who provided her with the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of risk management across the continent, and most especially to the President and members of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria for the support and encouragement.

She said: “Being nominated for the Africa Risk Management Awards is both an honour and a humbling recognition of my commitment to advancing risk management, governance, and sustainability in Africa. It reflects the collective efforts of professionals striving to embed resilience and ethical leadership across organisations and industries. To me, this nomination is not just personal—it symbolises the progress of the risk management profession on the continent and the vital role it plays in shaping Africa’s sustainable growth and global competitiveness. It inspires me to continue mentoring, innovating, and contributing to solutions that strengthen institutions and communities.”

The President and Chairman of the Council of CRMI, Mr Kevin Ugwuoke, in a statement, described Mrs Oduwole’s achievement as a reflection of the Institute’s growing international profile and Nigeria’s leadership role in shaping the future of risk management in Africa.

He states, “that this award reflects the key value proposition of CRMI, encouraging and equipping risk professionals for excellence, leadership, and dedication in advancing the risk management profession not just within their immediate spheres of influence but most importantly across Africa, and globally.”

Before founding Alter-Ed Limited, a platform dedicated to professional development and organisational transformation, Mrs Oduwole held several senior leadership roles in Nigeria’s bank regulatory, financial services, and manufacturing sectors. She has been widely recognised for her mentorship, thought leadership, and advocacy for a resilient and ethically driven risk culture across industries.

Her international recognition further cements Nigeria’s position as a hub of professional excellence and highlights CRMI’s pivotal role in promoting best practices, strategic governance, and innovation in risk management across Africa.