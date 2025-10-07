Contribute to Fight Against Terrorism, Banditry, PSC Tasks New Police Constables

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has charged newly recruited police constables to contribute meaningfully to the fight against terrorism, assist in securing communities from banditry, and strengthen the bond of trust between the police and the Nigerian people.

In a statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the commission also emphasised that professionalism, discipline and respect for human rights must remain the foundation of their service.

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), delivered this charge on Tuesday during the passing-out parade of the newly recruited police constables.

Congratulating the new constables graduating from various Police Colleges across the country, Argungu said the event marked a proud moment for both Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

He noted that the commission, which is constitutionally mandated to recruit into the NPF, is proud to have overseen their admission into the noble profession of policing.

He reminded the new constables that the commission will continue to monitor their conduct and performance as they serve the nation, urging them to quickly settle into their responsibilities.

He assured them of the commission’s commitment to their career progression and capacity building, adding that the nation is counting on them to protect lives and property, uphold justice and defend the integrity of Nigeria.

“Today marks the beginning of your noble career in service to your fatherland. I urge you to serve with honour, courage and patriotism. Your success will bring pride to your families, the Police Force, and our great nation,” the chairman declared.

In another development, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ajao Adewale, has directed all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the command to immediately intensify patrols and carry out thorough raids on all uncompleted buildings and suspected criminal hideouts within their jurisdictions.

The commissioner also instructed property developers to visit the nearest police divisions and ensure that their security personnel, artisans and labourers sleeping at active construction sites are properly documented and profiled before the end of October 2025.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, said in a statement that the CP’s order is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and ensure the safety of lives and property across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She stated that the directive, which takes immediate effect, forms part of proactive measures to prevent criminals from using abandoned or active construction sites as hideouts or operational bases.

Adewale further ordered that DPOs must conduct regular patrols of such locations and arrest any unidentified persons found on site after 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, the commissioner reiterated that scavenging activities popularly known as “Baban Bola” remain strictly prohibited within the FCT.

He urged residents to report any scavengers or suspicious persons sighted around their neighbourhoods to the police without delay.

Emphasising that security is a collective responsibility, Adewale called on residents, estate associations and community leaders to cooperate fully with the police by reporting suspicious movements in their areas and ensuring that all security guards and domestic staff are properly profiled by the police, to avoid harbouring unknown persons within residential premises.