Bloom Digital Media Named ‘Outstanding Digital Agency of the Year’ at Marketing Edge Awards 2025

Bloom Digital Media Ltd, Abuja’s leading creative and digital communications agency, has been honored with the prestigious “Outstanding Digital Agency of the Year” award at the Marketing Edge Awards 2025, held at Balmora Convention Center, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

This recognition cements Bloom Digital Media’s position as one of Nigeria’s foremost agencies driving innovation, creativity, and measurable impact in the digital marketing landscape.

Speaking on the award, Tseyi Agharaye, Lead Director of Bloom Digital Media, expressed gratitude to the organizers and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to excellence: “This award is not just a win for Bloom Digital Media, but for our clients, partners, and the incredible team whose passion and creativity fuel everything we do. At Bloom, we believe in pushing boundaries, telling compelling stories, and creating strategies that deliver real value. This recognition inspires us to aim even higher as we continue to shape the future of digital marketing in Africa and beyond.”

Speaking to the recognition, Emmanuel Obi, Creative Director of Bloom Digital Media, shared: “This award is a celebration of teamwork, passion, and vision. We are honored to be recognized as the Outstanding Digital Agency of the Year. This achievement underscores the collective dedication of our team, and the trust of our clients. We’re excited to keep building, keep innovating, and keep telling powerful stories.”

Since its inception, Bloom has worked with top-tier brands across aviation, real estate, healthcare, technology, FMCG, and lifestyle sectors, delivering cutting-edge solutions in brand strategy, social media marketing, PR, advertising, and digital transformation.

The Marketing Edge Awards is one of Nigeria’s most respected platforms recognizing outstanding achievements and celebrating brands, agencies, and professionals who have demonstrated excellence, consistency, and innovation in marketing communications. This year’s edition brought together industry leaders, innovators, and trailblazers to celebrate excellence

and spotlight brands redefining standards.

With this award, Bloom Digital Media further solidifies its reputation as a powerhouse in digital innovation and an agency to watch on the Global marketing scene.