BevAgro Electrifies Nigeria’s Food Supply Chain with EVs, Turning Waste into Wealth

Nigeria’s food system is getting a powerful, green makeover as agritech startup BevAgro rolls out electric vehicles (EVs), solar-powered swap hubs, and pay-as-you-go financing to tackle one of the nation’s biggest agricultural challenges which is food loss.



According to the World Bank, Nigeria loses over $7 billion worth of food annually before it reaches consumers, largely due to poor logistics, high fuel costs, and lack of affordable transport. BevAgro is taking this head-on by creating a clean, cost-effective alternative that empowers farmers, traders, and delivery operators with electric mobility.



“We turn food losses into profits by powering farmers, traders, and delivery riders with EVs financed seamlessly through every battery swap,” said Ashaolu, Chief Operating Officer of BevAgro.



The company’s model revolves around what it calls the “Agri-to-City Mobility Grid,” connecting rural farms to city markets with electric three-wheelers, cargo vans, and e-bikes. Already, more than 150 EVs are operational across key agricultural routes, supported by solar-powered hubs that allow users to swap batteries within minutes thereby eliminating fuel expenses and downtime.



Farmers and food traders who have adopted BevAgro’s model report lower transport costs, faster deliveries, and fresher produce reaching city markets. “We’ve seen spoilage drop significantly,” said one market trader in Oyo State. “With BevAgro’s EVs, I now spend less and sell more. It’s changing how we do business.”

To scale its operations, BevAgro recently secured a $1.7 million grant from a leading Development Finance Institution (DFI), enabling the company to deploy more EVs to agricultural clusters nationwide. A further $1.4 million financing from a local commercial bank will fund new solar swap hubs and expand its smart-financing pool.



BevAgro’s proprietary platform combines IoT-enabled batteries, smart repayment engines, and real-time data analytics; creating a transparent and bankable ecosystem. Each battery swap automatically triggers a micro-repayment, allowing users to pay gradually while building asset ownership.

“This is more than transportation; it’s transformation,” Ashaolu added. “Every swap, every kilometer, every farmer we empower moves us closer to a cleaner, more profitable food system.”



By cutting petrol dependence and boosting solar-powered logistics, BevAgro’s business model converts waste into wealth, emissions into savings, and mobility into opportunity. Each swap hub is designed to reach profitability within 30 months, driven by recurring energy revenue and predictable repayments.

“Our mission is simple,” said Ashaolu. “Feed families, power livelihoods, and protect the planet — one electric mile at a time.”