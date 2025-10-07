  • Tuesday, 7th October, 2025

Bendel Insurance Coach, Ikhenoba, Suspended, Bazuaye Takes over

The Executive Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Hon Amadin Desmond Enabulele,  has approved the suspension of the Head Coach of Bendel Insurance Football Club Greg Ikhenoba.

Enabulele directed Coach Baldwin Bazuaye, (MON), to hold forth as the Head of the technical crew of the NPFL  club till further notice.

The suspension  takes effect from Monday, October 6,2025.

The Edo State Sports Commission boss took  the decision following the poor performance of Bendel Insurance Football Club in the current season coupled with the 1-0 home loss to Nasarawa United in the match-day seven of the Nigeria Premier Football League at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on Saturday.

