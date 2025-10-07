Barau: North’ll Repay Tinubu’s Kindness in 2027

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has pledged that the people of Kano State and the entire northern Nigeria would reciprocate President Bola Tinubu’s goodwill and developmental gestures with massive political support in the 2027 general election.

Barau, according to his Media Aide, Ismail Mudashir, in a statement, gave the assurance yesterday during the launch of his annual undergraduate scholarship programme at the newly renamed Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano.

The statement explained that the event was attended by top political and academic figures, including the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata.

Others were the Kano State APC Chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas; the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Tukur Kadage; and the Chairman of ASUU, Comrade Ado Muhammad Abdullahi — all of whom lauded President Tinubu’s developmental initiatives in the North.

Barau expressed deep appreciation to the President for approving the upgrade of the institution from a college to a full-fledged university, saying the request had lingered for nearly a decade.

“I would like to thank Mr. President, the president of our country, the president that we are all proud of the president, who loves Kano, who loves Northern Nigeria, and who loves Nigeria,

“He graciously approved our long-standing request to upgrade this institution to a university, and for that, we remain deeply grateful.”

He added that President Tinubu’s approval reflected his administration’s strong commitment to education and human capital development.

Barau said, “The rain that beats you is the real rain. We have never asked or canvassed for anything from Mr President, and he said no. Why shouldn’t we love him? We have to reciprocate, and we are waiting for the time to do that, come 2027.”

He also commended Tinubu for approving the renaming of the university after the late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, a revered statesman and former minister from Kano, noting that the gesture was a mark of respect for northern heritage and leadership values.

“When I presented a request to President Tinubu to name this institution after our elder statesman, he immediately approved it. This is how he continues to demonstrate love and respect for Kano and our heroes.”

Barau, who described Tinubu as the “grandfather of the institution” and himself as its “father,” announced scholarships for 1,000 students from Kano North Senatorial District, with plans to extend the scheme across the state.

“Education is the bedrock of every society. If I, as a grandfather and a PhD student, can continue to pursue learning, then there is no reason for any young person to relent,” he said.

He reaffirmed that sustained investment in education was the surest way to empower communities and secure long-term progress.

In his remarks, APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, commended President Tinubu for his interventions in Kano and the North, while Minister Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, described the president’s actions as evidence of his inclusive leadership.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Kadage also hailed Barau for his “visionary leadership and unwavering support,” recalling that the university’s establishment originated from a bill sponsored by the Deputy Senate President in the National Assembly.