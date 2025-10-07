Akpabio Rallies Senators for Bold Reforms, Stronger Federalism, Responsible Leadership

* Akpoti-Uduaghan formally resumes plenary

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Tuesday rallied members of the 10th National Assembly to recommit themselves to the urgent task of rebuilding Nigeria’s economy, deepening democracy and restoring public confidence in governance.

In his welcome address to senators as plenary resumed after the long recess, Akpabio set a resolute tone for the new legislative session.

He urged lawmakers to rise above rhetoric and deliver tangible results to a nation still grappling with insecurity, hunger and economic strain.

“Our people do not look to us for lamentations; they look to us for action,” Akpabio declared in a speech titled ‘Steady Hands for a Great Nation’.

He said: “The banners of terrorism and banditry still threaten the countryside. The cost of living weighs upon the family table like an iron chain.

“The flickering of our national grid leaves cities in darkness and commerce in paralysis. These trials summon us to service of uncommon urgency.”

The Senate President commended President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians on the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary, describing the country’s journey since 1960 as a relay of faith and sacrifice.

“The flame may flicker, but it must never die,” he said.

Akpabio expressed grief over recent tragedies, including the Kogi boat mishap, the Katsina mosque attack, and the murder of forest guards in Kwara, and called for better coordination between federal and state authorities to mitigate annual flooding across the country.

While acknowledging the nation’s economic challenges, Akpabio noted that there are encouraging signs of recovery.

He cited Nigeria’s oil output approaching 1.8 million barrels per day as a sign of renewed investor confidence.

He, however, warned against treating the development as “another fleeting windfall”, insisting that it must instead lay the foundation for fiscal discipline and job creation.

On food insecurity, he lamented that “over 33 million Nigerians face acute hunger.”

He urged immediate legislative interventions in agriculture, irrigation and rural infrastructure.

“Hunger cannot be defeated with words; it requires policy, budget, and will,” he said.

Akpabio also restated the Senate’s commitment to constitutional review, stressing that the legislature must strengthen federalism, improve governance efficiency and ensure inclusiveness.

“We must revisit the constitution to make our federalism stronger, our governance more efficient, and our democracy more inclusive,” he noted.

On relations with the Executive, Akpabio pledged cooperation without compromise, declaring that the Senate “shall remain frank and firm, neither obsequious nor obstructive”.

“Where policies raise our people, we shall lend our strength; where they imperil them, we shall speak on their behalf,” he pledged.

As the 2027 election season approaches, the Senate President delivered a sobering reminder about the quality of leadership and the dangers of political showmanship.

“Leadership is not a carnival, and governance is not a stage for theatrics,” he warned.

“Let no one mistake the nation’s destiny for a costume drama, nor confuse applause with achievement.”

He urged Nigerians to elect men and women of integrity, competence and proven service.

“Democracy will only flourish when ballots are cast, not for the loudest voice, but for the wisest head,” he added.

Akpabio therefore charged lawmakers to legislate with courage and foresight, ensuring that: “This Senate is remembered as an instrument of national transformation, a citadel of democracy, and a beacon of hope.”

He said, “Let us resume our work with fresh vigour and steadfast resolve. Let us legislate not only for the Nigeria of today but for the generations whose faces we shall never see.”

Meanwhile, the embattled senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday returned to the Senate after serving a six-month suspension.

She was seen as the red chamber resumed plenary following a 10-week recess.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s return marks the end of a suspension that had generated widespread public debate earlier in the year.

The lawmaker was suspended in March 2025 for six months over alleged misconduct during her protest against the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Akpabio on February 20.