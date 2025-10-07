Akpabio, Kalu Lead Call for Overhaul of Nigeria’s Constitution to Rescue Democracy

•Deputy speaker doubles down on APC’s plan to takeover Abia in 2027

Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Juliet Akoje In Abuja and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has addressed the growing demand for state policing, clarifying that it should not be viewed as rebellion.

Represented by Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, the senate president urged caution to ensure that efforts to enhance national security do not infringe on civil liberties.

Also, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has emphasised the urgent need for a revised Constitution that not only permits democracy but also actively supports and empowers it.

They both made the call during a consultative session with political party leaders, organised by the House Committee on Constitution Review yesterday in Abuja.

Akpabio reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to working with the Executive and other stakeholders to develop a Constitution that reflects Nigeria’s current needs.

He described the consultative meeting as historic, not merely procedural and a sign that Nigeria’s democracy remains responsive and evolving.

He also identified key constitutional issues under review such as judicial reform, electoral reform, local government autonomy, women’s representation, state policing, and human rights, noting that these are central to a functioning democracy.

He emphasised that compromised elections erode public trust, and delayed justice undermines confidence in the legal system.

Akpabio called for institutional reform, including strengthening the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and safeguarding the judiciary from corruption.

He cited examples from India and South Africa, noting that Nigeria could learn from other democracies not by copying them, but by adapting relevant principles.

He emphasized that federalism must begin at the grassroots, requiring local governments to be both financially and operationally autonomous and that a failure of governance at the village level equates to failure at the national level.

On gender inclusion, he asserted that democracies which exclude women are weaker, citing Rwanda and Finland as examples of countries where female participation in governance has led to strong institutions.

Kalu during his remarks expressed concern over the relevance of Nigeria’s current Constitution, stating that the democratic ideals envisioned 26 years ago have not been fully realized.

He questioned whether the existing constitutional framework reflects Nigeria’s present realities or remains tied to outdated notions and further asked whether the Constitution is still serving its purpose or if it has become misaligned with the nation’s current context.

Kalu reflected on Nigeria’s return to democratic governance under the 1999 Constitution, noting it was a time of great hope, aimed at building a Nigeria governed by the rule of law, justice, and people-centered institutions.

While acknowledging achievements such as peaceful transitions of power, an active civil society, an independent judiciary, and a free press, he warned that many Nigerians still feel disconnected from the political system.

He pointed to issues such as the underrepresentation of women, the weak state of local governments, and prolonged electoral disputes as evidence that the vision of a truly cooperative democracy remains unfulfilled.

In another breath, Kalu has continued to ramp up his clarion call for the the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take control of Abia State come 2027.

He said the APC was determined to terminate the Labour Party government in Abia through the ballot at the next general election in order to integrate the state into the mainstream politics for more benefits from the centre.

Kalu exuded confidence as he addressed a huge crowd of members of the Renewed Hope Partners that gathered in Umuahia, Sunday for a review of their mobilisation activities so far.

He expressed strong belief that the RHP, a pro-Tinubu support group he formed in June would be the catalyst for the “renewed call to reposition Abia for progress and inclusion within the national development agenda”.

Kalu clarified that contrary to insinuations, “our takeover of Abia will not be by force as some speculate. It will be through the will of the people, expressed at the ballot box”.

The gathering of the Renewed Hope Partners happened barely 48 hours after President Tinubu came to inaugurate some projects completed by Governor Alex Otti.

Mr. President, who was represented by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, had called Otti a miracle worker in appreciation of his achievements.

But the Deputy Speaker said that such a tag was wrong, because the name rightly belonged to President Tinubu, pointing out that “the real miracle worker is a man who stopped fuel subsidy and did not keep the money in his pocket or in Abuja but releases it to states.”

Also, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) advocated the return of direct constitutional funding for political parties, arguing that equitable funding was crucial to promoting fair competition in elections.

But in spite of the significance of the event, top leaders from major parties such as the APC, PDP, ADC, and Labour Party were absent, although women leaders from these parties were present.

IPAC Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, presented the council’s recommendations on constitutional and electoral reforms.

These included changes to the judiciary, restructuring of local governments, increased representation for women, the establishment of state policing, and stronger protection of human rights.

He affirmed IPAC’s leadership role in advocating for amendments to both the Constitution and Electoral Act, particularly in response to flaws observed in previous elections.