Aiyedatiwa Hails Prophet Ojo’s Spiritual Impact at 20th Anniversary of Freedom Apostolic Revival Ministry

The Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has congratulated the Founder of Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry and Ori Oke-Ogo, Asejire, Ibadan, Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as Baba Authority, on the occasion of the Church’s 20th Anniversary Celebration.

Delivering the Governor’s goodwill message at the event, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Idowu Ajanaku, who represented Governor Aiyedatiwa, described Prophet Ojo as “a vessel of divine purpose whose unwavering faith and prophetic ministry have inspired millions and strengthened the spiritual fabric of the nation.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa noted that Prophet Ojo’s consistency in spreading the gospel, mentoring young ministers, and promoting moral revival aligns with the values of discipline, faith, and service that are essential to nation-building. He emphasized that men of God like Baba Authority have played pivotal roles in shaping communities through prayers, guidance, and acts of compassion.

The Governor also used the occasion to urge religious leaders to continue fostering peace, unity, and moral rebirth among Nigerians, adding that the state government remains committed to building an environment where both spiritual and social development can thrive.

While commending the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry for its 20 years of unbroken growth and service, Aiyedatiwa prayed for greater grace, wisdom, and strength for Prophet Ojo and his congregation to continue their divine assignment in the years ahead.

The anniversary celebration drew clerics, government officials, and dignitaries from across the country, all gathered to honor Prophet Ojo’s two decades of impactful ministry and enduring faith in the service of God and humanity.