ACF BoT Chair Condemns Alleged Deliberate Sabotage of Dangote Refinery

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, has condemned what he described as the deliberate sabotage of the Dangote Refinery.

Speaking at the meeting of the BoT held on Tuesday, in Kaduna, he said the ongoing crisis at the newly completed facility was “deeply unfathomable and unacceptable.”

Dalhatu accused “unpatriotic unions backed by hidden cabals” of trying to destroy a strategic national asset.

He said, “These people must be told in no uncertain terms that they are working on behalf of the enemies of Nigeria and Nigerians, the living and the generations yet unborn.

He called on the federal government to take urgent and decisive action to defend the refinery, which he described as a symbol of economic hope.

He also commended the Nigerian armed forces and other security agencies for the fight against insurgency and banditry in the North.

Dalhatu said the ACF “remained deeply grateful to men and women in uniform who risk and lose their lives to keep the region and the country safe.”

He, however, urged the military high command to continue reviewing its strategies to reduce casualties and stay ahead of emerging threats.

Dalhatu also expressed serious concern over recent incidents where senior ACF officials at both national and state levels issued conflicting statements to the media.

He said, “The ACF today stands in great need of a firm protocol that should guide and regulate the manner in which officials speak about our affairs.”

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Silver Jubilee celebration of the forum, scheduled to hold in Kaduna from November 20 to 22, 2025.

According to Dalhatu, the celebration will mark a major milestone for the ACF and serve as an opportunity to reposition it for future impact.

The meeting also noted the proliferation of parallel groups in northern Nigeria and warned

warned that the creation of splinter organisations with similar objectives to the ACF was undermining the unity and voice of the region.

“Our strength lies in our unity, in pooling resources together and in speaking with one voice on all matters affecting our people,” Dalhatu said.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Dalhatu reaffirmed the forum’s strict non-partisan stance, even as individual members may hold political affiliations.

He said, “Although ACF members may belong to political parties of their choice, as an organization, ACF is politically non-partisan and would not support one party over the other.”

He added that the forum will continue to advocate for viable democracy, good governance, and the unity of Nigeria.