 69-Year-Old Nigerian Adventurer Traverses 40 Countries in 99 Days Power-Bike Ride for Boy’s Mental Health

Mary Nnah





In a monumental display of endurance and advocacy, 69-year-old Nigerian adventurer Ibi Sofekun, aka Firekiss, has completed his “Ride for the Boy Child” journey, covering 40 countries in 99 days across Europe and Africa on his power bike.

The power bike rider rode into Lagos on Sunday, October 5, 2025, to a hero’s welcome, after embarking on this mission to shine a light on the mental health struggles faced by young boys.

The journey, which began on June 28, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland, took Sofekun through diverse terrains and cultures, spreading a crucial message: “It’s okay to not be okay.”

His advocacy campaign, inspired by Project HELP (Help Educate the Less Privileged), aims to encourage a global dialogue on providing better support systems for young boys.

Sofekun emphasised the importance of nurturing boys to become emotionally intelligent and confident individuals.

During a chat with press men on his arrival at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba, Onikan, Lagos, on Sunday evening, Sofekun shared a harrowing revelation from his journey.

“The ambassador in Rabat shocked me when the man said that in 2024 alone, on the Moroccan coastline, they fished out 10,430 bodies from the Mediterranean Sea, trying to cross into Europe. 10,000 plus in one year. It’s become a mental issue where young Africans think that success is only elsewhere.”

Sofekun stressed that the problems of the world, such as gun crimes, knife crimes, extremism, and cults, are centered around men.

“The question I ask is simple. I know so many men who are doing well in their lives. But the question is, which kind of boys grew into the kind of men that are doing all of these nasty things?” He emphasised the need for men to lead by example and for society to provide boys with hope and encouragement.

Sofekun explained that Project HELP is an acronym that stands for “H” – Give young boys hope, “E” – Encourage them that it will be well with you, “L” – Leaders must lead by example, and “P” – Provide them with a sense of purpose. “Without being judgmental, they must have something to dream of,” he said.

Documentarian and Project Manager, Uchechi Deborah Uchenna, who documented Sofekun’s journey, said, “This journey was never just about travel. It was about purpose, about shining a light on the boy child, about showing how one man’s vision can unite supporters from every walk of life.”

She added, “When we talk about the mental health of the boy child in Africa, we are not just speaking locally. We are addressing a global crisis because when boys are silenced, men grow up broken, and humanity suffers.”

Uchechi called on Nigerians to welcome Firekiss home and to join the movement to support the mental health of the boy child.

“Let us permit our boys to feel, speak, and heal. Because when they rise, we all rise”, she said.

The Homecoming event was attended by dignitaries, including Publisher Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka; Chairman Board of Trustees, Boys Scouts, Lagos, Sen. (Dr.) Bode Olajumoke and State Scout Commissioner, Lagos State Scout Council, Alhaji Adebesin Olohuntoyin Oyeyemi, as well as friends, family, and well-wishers, who came out to celebrate Sofekun’s achievement and to support the mental health cause.

As Sofekun rode into Lagos, he rode for every boy who’s struggling, and for a future where men can heal and thrive.

Sofekun’s remarkable journey showcases the profound impact of advocacy, proving that one person’s dedication can drive meaningful change. His fearless determination has inspired many, and his message is a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting the mental health of young boys.