World Habitat Day: Sanwo-Olu Urges Teamwork on Flood Control

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for stronger cooperation among stakeholders to build flood-resilient communities and protect lives and livelihoods in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the 2025 World Habitat Day celebration held at the Blue Roof, Lagos Television, Agidingbi, Ikeja, on Monday.

He was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

Sanwo-Olu said the theme of the 2025 event, ‘Urban Crisis Response: Flooding in Focus,’ was timely, as it reflected the realities of Lagos as a coastal megacity vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

He said that flooding had become a major urban challenge that required long-term planning, sustainable investment, and active community involvement.

The governor noted that urban resilience remained a key part of the state’s T.H.E.M.E.S.+ Agenda, with the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) coordinating policies and projects to reduce flood risks.

He urged private investors, development partners and innovators to work with the government in areas such as climate adaptation, mangrove restoration and flood control, citing the Dangote Group as an example of a worthy partner.

“Investing in flood-resilient housing, smart drainage systems, renewable energy and urban-risk insurance will help protect communities and create new opportunities for growth,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu restated his administration’s commitment to making Lagos both livable and sustainable for future generations.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, said that the World Habitat Day provided a chance for governments and citizens to reflect on the state of human settlements and renew their commitment to sustainable urban planning.

He said that flooding in Lagos is a real and recurring experience that called for proactive governance, strict enforcement of planning regulations, and inclusion of climate adaptation strategies in urban development.

Olumide added that physical planning went beyond building permits, as it involved community resilience, sustainable construction and inclusive development.

He commended Sanwo-Olu for prioritising infrastructure renewal, flood control and affordable housing delivery across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Mr Oluwole Sotire, thanked all partners, youth participants and stakeholders for their contributions, and assured them that the government would continue to deepen collaboration to build a sustainable and flood-resilient Lagos.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde; Chairman of the Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON), Mr Hakeem Badejo; and Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (Lagos Chapter), Mr Dele Akindele.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Mr Mahmood Adegbite, also spoke at the event.

The celebration featured expert lectures, exhibitions and youth debates showcasing innovative ideas in housing, flood management, and environmental sustainability. (NAN)