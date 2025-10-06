  • Monday, 6th October, 2025

Ureny Set to Sail With ‘Melody’, a Hit on Arrival

Nigeria | 21 minutes ago

Nothing beats being able to make a great first impression on people, how much more in the music industry with a release. Shortly after his signing to NeverStop Records, Ureny has released his single ‘Melody’ an emotional offering with components such as storytelling, authentic emotion and soulful introspection to critical acclaim in barely a week after release.Omoluyi Irene Joseph is a super talent and the edo-state born artiste is on his way to the top.

With music listeners, pundits and social media audience applauding his talent, creativity and output, it’s been a period of exhilaration for Ureny and the team behind his soulful song. As music lovers continue to spin Melody on repeat, one thing is clear; this isn’t just music, it’s pure soul therapy. From the opening notes, Ureny sets the tone with a velvety vocal delivery, effortlessly gliding over rhythms that are both modern and emotionally rooted. It’s not just a song; it’s an experience. Some have even called it a masterpiece, with fans describing it as ‘’soul-lifting’’, ‘’melodious’’ and ‘too fresh’’.

In a music landscape bursting with noise, it’s rare to find a song that stops time and a newcomer who makes the entire timeline pay attention. But that’s exactly what Ureny has done with his debut single, Melody. The song has not only captured ears but also hearts, earning the rising star a reputation as the next big thing in Afro-soul.This is evident in the reactions from music lovers when Melody by Ureny became a trending topic on social media shortly after release ‘’This boy dey carry me reach there’’, one fan tweeted, echoing the sentiments of hundreds. From morning tweets to late night reflections, listeners agree that Melody has an indescribable magic that only true passion can produce.

