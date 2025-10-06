Tinubu Returns To Abuja Monday After 10-Day Working Visit To Lagos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is due back in the nation’s capital, Abuja on Monday after a 10-day working visit to Lagos.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, arrived in Lagos on Friday, September 26, after attending the coronation of His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, in Ibadan.

While in the nation’s commercial capital, the president engaged with key investors, including Bayo Ogunlesi, Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners, and Akeem Belo-Osagie, former Chairman of United Bank for Africa and Etisalat, and now Chairman of Metis Capital Partners.

President Tinubu also received the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Mr Arsenio Dominguez, in the company of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola and other heads of agencies in the sector.

During their meeting, President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s maritime industry as a viable alternative to fossil energy.

On the eve of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, President Tinubu visited Imo State to inaugurate projects undertaken by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The president also unveiled a book authored by the governor, chronicling 10 years of the APC governance in Nigeria.

He delivered the national broadcast from the State House, Dodan Barracks, on Independence Day and later inaugurated the renovated National Theatre — now renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts — where he called on Nigerians to speak positively about their country.

On Saturday, October 4, 2025, President Tinubu visited Jos, Plateau State, to attend the burial of the mother of the national chairman of the APC, Prof. Nantawe Yilwatda.

At the funeral, the president paid tribute to Mama Yilwatda and assured Christian communities in Northern Nigeria of his administration’s unwavering commitment to fairness and equity among all religious groups in the country.