Tinubu Felicitates Ex-CDS, General Lucky Irabo At 60

.Describes him as a true war commander and courageous defender

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with retired army officer and former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Eluonye Irabor, as he clocked 60 on October 5, 2025.

General Irabor, who held the position of CDS, the highest-ranking military position in Nigeria, during the height of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, hails from Ika South Local Government in Delta State.

The President, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, highlighted Irabor’s patriotic service to the country and leadership within the military.

President Tinubu described General Irabor as a true war commander and defender.

“He was courageous. General Irabor remains one of the most remarkable soldiers this country has ever produced,” the President remarked.

President Tinubu commended Irabor for his book on Boko Haram, which was launched last Friday in Abuja saying it would help the country understand the Boko Haram menace and deal with it and other similar security challenges.

General Irabor said during the book launch that the publication was for soul-searching and not an indictment of anyone.

President Tinubu wished Irabor many years of good health and invaluable services to the nation.