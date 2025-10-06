Team Brazil Outsmart Top RaceBirds to Win E1 Lagos GP

*Sanwo-Olu says event showcases Lagos’ creativity, commitment to clean energy

Team Brazil on Sunday emerged the winners of the E1 Lagos GP, clinching their first victory of the series. Powerboat Pilot, Timmy Hansen, and Leva Millere-Hagin, delivered the goods at the E1 Lagos GP, leading Team Brazil through the group races, race-off and to the final.

Team Brazil, which got 38 points for their win, now have their tally up to 89 points. They beat Team Blue Rising to second place, while Team Drogba finished third.

Notable front runners in the series championship standings, Team Rafa and Team Brady, both missed out on the podium here in Lagos, the first race in Africa!

The E1 Lagos GP is an all-electric powerboat race designed to combine cutting-edge technology, environmental sustainability, and high-speed entertainment on water. It featured teams competing in high-performance electric boats, with international participants and spectators attending the event.

Lagos State is the first African city to host the prestigious E1 Racing Championship. The revolutionary electric powerboat competition held on Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, at the Victoria Island area of Lagos.

Speaking to journalists during the final of the competition on Sunday, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the first-of-its-kind event in Africa as a demonstration of innovation and progress.

He said the event showcased Lagos’ creativity, resilience and commitment to clean energy and sustainable solutions.

“Hosting the E1 Grand Prix is not just about sport. It is about innovation, environmental responsibility, and putting Lagos on the global map for future-focused development,” Governor Sanwo-Olu concluded.