Suspected Herdsmen Kill Two in Renewed Benue Attack

George Okoh in Makurdi and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A renewed attack in Naka, Gwer -West Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected herdsmen has claimed two lives.

According to local sources, the incident occurred last Saturday when the victims were returning from their farm.

The source said that one Odiua Oshinyo of Tse Adiagh, Naka, had reported to the police that his son, Terkimbi Gyaluwa, 25, returned home and narrated how they were attacked by armed herders while working on their farm.

Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Naka mobilised patrol and tactical teams to the scene, where two corpses were recovered and deposited at the General Hospital mortuary in Naka.

The source further said joint patrols have been intensified in the area to forestall further attacks and ensure the arrest of the perpetrators.

Efforts to confirm the incident from the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Udeme Edet, was not successful as the time of this report.

Meanwhile, suspected bandits at the weekend reportedly killed a serving pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev James Audu Issa, in Ekati village in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State after the payment of ransom by his family and Ekati community. Issa was abducted on August 28, 2025.

The development, however, led the bandits to demand a staggering sum of N100 million as ransom from his family else he would be killed.

But the deceased’s’ family and the people of the community pleaded with the bandits for a N5 million ransom for the pastor.

It was further learnt that the deceased’s family and community managed to raise N5 million, which was delivered to the abductors with the hope of securing his freedom.

However, the criminals allegedly turned around to demand an additional sum of N45 million.

Before further talks could continue, it was gathered that the pastor had been killed in captivity.

The killing of the pastor, according to the sources close to the town, has caused tension in the Ekati community and the Patigi Emirate.

A leader in the Ekati community, who sought anonymity yesterday, confirmed the ugly development to journalists in Ilorin.

He said: “The brutal murder of the cleric after ransom payment has been described as a disturbing escalation in the operations of criminal gangs, underscoring the ruthless tactics increasingly deployed by bandits across Kwara North.

“The killing has created fear and despair in the region, where residents continue to grapple with recurring kidnappings, extortion, and killings.”