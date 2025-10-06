Senate Resumes Plenary Tuesday, Set to Tackle US Over ‘Christian Genocide’ Tag

* Moves to correct global misrepresentation of Nigeria’s security situation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate will Tuesday, resume plenary with a motion aimed at countering what it described as a “dangerous and misleading” narrative portraying Nigeria as a country where genocide is being perpetrated against Christians.

The motion is sponsored by a former Chief Whip of the 10th Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South), and co-sponsored by Senators Sani Musa (Niger East), Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Sokoto North), and Ibrahim Bomai (Yobe South).

It seeks to reject the recent categorisation of Nigeria by the United States Congress as a “country of particular concern” over alleged systematic persecution of Christians.

The draft motion is titled ‘Urgent Need to Correct Misconceptions Regarding the Purported ‘Christian Genocide’ Narrative in Nigeria and International Communities.’

The sponsors warned that such narratives, if left unchallenged, could deepen sectarian divisions, distort international perceptions and undermine Nigeria’s diplomatic relations and internal unity.

Ndume, in the motion, sighted by THISDAY in Abuja Monday, noted that while Christian communities have indeed suffered tragic and unacceptable attacks in some parts of the country, Nigerians of all faiths have been victims of the widespread insecurity caused by terrorism, banditry and communal conflicts.

He argued that the mischaracterisation of these complex security challenges as a religious war “does not reflect the reality on the ground”, stressing that both Muslims and Christians have suffered significant casualties in different parts of the country.

According to the motion, Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation whose unity and stability depend on mutual understanding, responsible communication and accurate representation of facts.

It further expressed concern that the “Christian genocide” narrative, amplified by some foreign media and advocacy groups, could inflame sectarian mistrust and be exploited by extremist elements to further destabilise the country.

The sponsors expected the Senate to adopt several resolutions rejecting the blanket description of Nigeria’s security situation as a ‘Christian genocide’, and affirming instead that the ongoing crises are driven by complex socio-economic, ethnic, criminal and terrorist factors that transcend religion.

It will urge the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security agencies, to adopt a data-driven communication strategy that provides verified casualty figures, context and investigative outcomes to counter misinformation.

The lawmakers will also call on religious leaders, civil society organisations and the Nigerian media to show restraint and responsibility in their public commentary, avoiding narratives that could inflame sectarian tensions.

In addition, the Senate will encourage diplomatic missions, especially the U.S. Embassy and international media, to rely on credible and balanced sources, including local communities and independent observers, when reporting on Nigeria’s religious or security issues.

The motion also seeks to mandate the Senate Committees on Foreign Affairs, National Security and Intelligence and Information to collaborate with the Executive to design a coordinated national communication strategy that will engage international partners, including the U.S. Congress, through official briefings and fact-based publications.

Furthermore, the lawmakers will urge the Federal Government to ensure justice and accountability for all victims of violent attacks, whether Christian, Muslim, or otherwise, to address impunity and rebuild citizens’ trust in state institutions.

The motion reflects growing frustration in Nigeria’s political circles over what they consider to be unfair and oversimplified foreign portrayals of the country’s complex insecurity, especially by Western governments and advocacy groups.

If adopted, the Senate’s position will formally challenge the U.S. designation and seek to recalibrate Nigeria’s image in the global arena as a plural, democratic nation striving, amid daunting challenges, to protect citizens of all faiths.