Rafiat Lawal  Wins Three Silver Medals at World Championship in Norway

Nigeria’s weightlifting sensation, Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, on Saturday etched her name into the history books as the first Nigerian lifter to win three silver medals at the 2025 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Forde, Norway.

Lawal competing in the women’s 58kg category, lifted 101kg in the snatch and 128kg in the clean and jerk, finished with a total of 229kg to secure her place as No. 2 in the world. North Korea’s Kim Il-Gyong clinched gold with a world record total of 236kg, while Olympic champion Kuo Hsing-chun of Chinese Taipei took bronze with 224kg.

Lawal’s achievement builds on her remarkable record of success, including gold medals at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, the 2023 African Games in Accra, and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Congratulating the champion, NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, stated that “Rafiatu Lawal’s performance in Norway is a proud moment for Nigeria and a shining example of what dedication, resilience, and hard work can achieve.

“Her three silver medals on the world stage not only highlight her consistency since the 2019 African Games but also the harwdwork of the Nigeria’s Weightlifting Federation.

“We won’t stop pushing and supporting our athletes and Federations, as every finish line is the beginning of a new race,” stressed the NSC Boss.

The NSC also commended the Nigerian Weightlifting Federation for its tireless efforts in nurturing and supporting athletes to achieve global recognition.