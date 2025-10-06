Polaris Bank, NCF Expand Tree Planting Drive to Lagos, Others

Nume Ekeghe

Polaris Bank, in partnership with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF), has extended its nationwide tree planting campaign to three key locations, the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos State, the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State and Sardauna College Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The bank in a statement noted that the initiative, first launched in 2024 during the Bank’s World Environment Day commemoration, is part of Polaris Bank’s broader commitment to combating climate change, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting sustainable environmental practices across Nigeria.

The Lagos edition, which held at the iconic Lekki Conservation Centre, was attended by Executive Directors, Chris Ofikulu and Sharafadeen Muhammad, alongside partners from NCF.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director, Commercial and Retail, Chris Ofikulu expressed his appreciation to all participants at the Tree-planting exercise, noted that the initiative highlights the importance Polaris Bank attaches to environmental sustainability. He recalled leading the Bank’s first tree planting activity after its launch in 2024 at TASUED, Ogun State.

He further noted that the exercise aligns with the United Nations Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, a global movement dedicated to securing a greener future for generations to come. He emphasised that Polaris Bank sees sustainability not merely as a responsibility but as a business imperative.

Also speaking at the event, Executive Director, Operations, Sharafadeen Muhammad, emphasised that protecting the environment and the planet is a shared responsibility for the benefit of all.

In Ogun State, the Divisional Head, Ogun/Oyo, Yetunde Okeleye emphasized that the tree-planting initiative reflects Polaris Bank’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. By planting economic trees across the country, including Ogun State, we are demonstrating that sustainability is not just a responsibility but part of our ethos as a Bank.

In Kaduna State, Acting Group Head, North West, Mr. Kabir Lawal, alongside the Bank’s staff from Kaduna business locations, reiterated, sustainability is not just a catchphrase but the Bank’s culture, a journey pursued with conviction.