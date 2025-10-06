Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation

Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary arrives at a time of both turbulence and possibility, as the nation grapples with deepening economic hardship, chronic refinery failures, security concerns, and the lingering scars of police brutality, even while citizens prepare for the political battles of the 2027 elections. Yet beneath these trials lies a resilient spirit, as seen in the country’s vibrant youth, cultural pride, and the determination of private players like Dangote Refinery striving to reshape critical sectors. This year’s theme, ‘All Hands on Deck For A Greater Nation’, underscores the urgency of unity, reminding Nigerians that the task of nation-building cannot be left to government alone but requires the commitment of every citizen. Sunday Ehigiator reports

When on October 1, 1960, the Union Jack was lowered and the green-white-green flag hoisted, it signified the end of colonial rule from the British and the birth of Africa’s most populous nation.

The years since have been marked by triumphs and turbulence: civil war, coups and counter-coups, economic booms and busts, democratic transitions, and the resilience of a people who refuse to give up on their country.

Now at 65, this year’s theme, ‘All Hands on Deck’, could not be more fitting as Nigeria stands at a crossroads where unity, sacrifice, and renewed vision are urgently required given the exacerbating challenges of economic hardship, insecurity, refinery inefficiencies, police brutality, political jostling, and a citizenry weary of promises unmet.

Yet amid these trials are stories of creativity, perseverance, and hope from farmers to tech entrepreneurs, from artists to activists, pointing to what is possible if indeed all hands are placed firmly on deck.

The Diaspora Dimension

Nigeria’s diaspora, estimated at over 15 million, plays a crucial role in the independence narrative. Their remittances, amounting to over $20 billion annually, surpass foreign direct investment and aid combined.

From doctors in the UK to tech innovators in the US, from traders in China to students in South Africa, Nigerians abroad contribute not just money but skills, networks, and reputation. Independence Day celebrations abroad symbolise both pride and responsibility.

A community leader in Toronto, Oyefeso Akinwande, said: “We may live abroad, but our roots are Nigerian. Independence Day reminds us that we must give back, whether through remittances, knowledge transfer, or advocacy for better governance at home.”

‘All Hands on Deck’ is particularly resonant for the diaspora, who understand that development is a shared duty, not a spectator sport.

The Economic Question

Nigeria’s economy casts a long shadow over the 65th anniversary. Inflation remains stubbornly high, with food inflation biting hardest. The naira has seen better days, and the cost-of-living crisis is deepening. Millions of Nigerians, particularly in urban areas, are forced to make daily trade-offs between food, transport, school fees, and healthcare.

For the government, Independence Day offers a chance to project optimism. Officials highlight reforms aimed at stabilising the currency, improving tax efficiency, attracting foreign investment, and supporting local industries. Yet for many Nigerians, the gap between official statistics and lived reality remains wide.

Markets tell a different story. At Mile 12 in Lagos, traders complain of rising wholesale costs that make it harder to stay in business. At Garki Market in Abuja, a mother of three says she has cut down on meat consumption because it is no longer affordable, just as egg, the common man’s hope, is now sold between N300 and N500 for one. In Kaduna, farmers lament the rising cost of fertiliser and insecurity that prevents them from accessing their farmlands.

‘All Hands on Deck, ’ in the economic sense, means more than government policy. It implies private sector confidence, small business resilience, agricultural productivity, and citizen adaptability; without inclusive growth, slogans risk becoming hollow.

Values and Identity

This year, the government, through the National Orientation Agency, is set to unveil a National Values Charter, a document that defines citizenship obligations and national ethos. Officials say it will provide a common moral compass, especially for younger generations.

If properly embedded in school curricula, civic education, and public service culture, it could strengthen national cohesion. But Nigerians have heard lofty promises before. The danger is that without a consistent leadership example, the Charter risks becoming another forgotten policy.

For a country as diverse as Nigeria, with over 250 ethnic groups and multiple faiths, identity is often contested. Independence Day offers a chance to emphasise commonalities: resilience, creativity, family bonds, and faith in the future; whether these values translate into everyday governance remains to be seen.

Security and Unity

Sad as it sounds, Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Day amid a swirl of pain, promise, and urgency. From the brutal attacks in Kwara State, where bandits recently gunned down villagers, kidnapped locals, and even killed a pregnant woman, to the northwest, where banditry is escalating.

Kidnapping for ransom is now a national epidemic. Separatist agitations simmer in the southeast, while the Niger Delta occasionally flares with threats of disruption.

The government insists it is committed to restoring peace, citing heavy investments in military equipment and regional collaborations. Yet Nigerians remain sceptical, pointing to a widening trust gap between communities and the state.

Unity, then, is not just about rhetoric but about restoring the social contract. Citizens must feel seen, heard, and protected; as an elder statesman put it, “You cannot build unity on fear. You build it on fairness.”

Police Brutality and the Struggle for Justice

No reflection on Nigeria’s independence is complete without confronting the issue of police brutality. The scars of the #EndSARS protests of October 2020 remain raw. Young Nigerians, who poured onto the streets then, were demanding dignity and justice, tired of harassment, extortion, and killings at the hands of those meant to protect them.

While reforms have been promised, progress remains painfully slow. Reports of unlawful arrests, torture, and extrajudicial killings continue. Families of victims still seek closure. The police, often underpaid and under-equipped, face both public distrust and internal decay.

At 65, Nigeria cannot afford to ignore this crisis. A nation that brutalises its youth risks strangling its own future. Independence must mean safety for all citizens, not fear of uniforms. True reform will require not just training and oversight, but a cultural shift in how power is wielded, replacing intimidation with service.

For young Nigerians, Independence Day is bittersweet. They wave the flag, but they also remember friends lost to bullets. “Freedom means nothing if we can’t walk the streets without fear of those meant to protect us,” says Caleb, a 23-year-old student in Benin.

‘All Hands on Deck’ must mean not only fighting external insecurity but also transforming internal policing. Without accountable, community-based law enforcement, the gulf between citizens and the state will remain wide.

Hardship and the Cost of Living

Perhaps nothing defines Nigeria’s 65th year more starkly than hardship. Inflation has surged to historic levels, with food prices doubling or tripling within months. Transportation costs have risen sharply following the removal of fuel subsidies. Ordinary Nigerians face daily choices between eating, schooling their children, or paying rent.

This hardship is not new. In the early 1980s, Nigeria suffered an economic downturn when global oil prices collapsed. The Shehu Shagari administration imposed austerity measures, wage freezes, import restrictions, and subsidy cuts, which sparked protests. The crisis deepened under General Ibrahim Babangida’s Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), which devalued the naira and removed subsidies. For many Nigerians, SAP meant “Suffer Always Programme.”

The 1990s under General Sani Abacha were no better: sanctions, corruption, and scarcity left citizens queuing for fuel and basic goods.

Fast forward to today, and the parallels are striking. Subsidy removal has once again sparked discontent. Currency devaluation has eroded savings. Food inflation mirrors the desperation of the 1980s. For older Nigerians, it is a painful déjà vu; for the younger generation, it is their first taste of the harsh cycles that have defined Nigeria’s economy.

The government insists the pain is transitional, promising that ongoing reforms will yield long-term benefits. But Nigerians want immediate relief. Palliatives distributed through state governments have been inconsistent, often marred by allegations of corruption.

Economic hardship is more than statistics. It is the lived experience that shapes citizens’ faith in democracy; as one trader at Balogun Market put it: “Independence Day is fine, but what are we really independent from? Hunger?”

If ‘All Hands on Deck’ is to mean anything, it must include policies that not only stabilise the economy but also protect the most vulnerable from repeating history’s mistakes.

Refinery Challenges and the Petroleum Industry

Few issues illustrate Nigeria’s paradox like petroleum. Blessed with vast crude oil reserves, the nation still imports much of its refined fuel. Decades of neglect have left state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna comatose despite billions spent on so-called ‘turnaround maintenance’.

The irony is glaring: Africa’s biggest oil producer has often been unable to provide petrol for its citizens. Queues at filling stations, smuggling across borders, and perennial subsidy debates have become recurring features of Nigerian life.

This is why the emergence of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Africa’s largest single-train refinery, is so significant. While it has faced teething challenges and controversies, its potential to reduce dependence on imported fuel, create jobs, and stabilise supply cannot be overstated. Private players like Dangote, BUA, and others must not be discouraged by political wrangling or union disputes.

The National Industrial Court’s recent intervention halting a strike threat against Dangote Refinery is a reminder of how fragile progress can be. Nigeria’s petroleum future lies not in endless state bailouts of failing refineries but in encouraging private investment, ensuring fair regulation, and safeguarding the national interest.

At 65, Nigeria cannot afford another lost decade of petroleum mismanagement. Energy security is national security.

Why Dangote and Other Private Players Must Not Be Discouraged

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, commissioned with global attention, was hailed as a game-changer. With a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, it is the largest single-train refinery in the world. It promised to end decades of import dependence, stabilise fuel prices, create jobs, and position Nigeria as an energy hub.

But progress has been bumpy. Regulatory bottlenecks, disputes with unions, and challenges in securing crude supply have slowed operations. Recently, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) threatened a strike that could have disrupted crude and gas supply to the refinery, but for the intervention of the National Industrial Court, which stopped the strike.

Discouraging Dangote or other private refiners would be very disastrous to the glaring progress Nigeria has recorded in the oil and gas sector in recent years.

Dangote Refinery and other players coming into the sector represent the boldness of Nigerian entrepreneurship and the possibility of doing what the government could not. Indigenous modular refineries in the Niger Delta and other private investments also deserve support.

Industry experts argue that clear, transparent policies, guaranteed supply frameworks, and regulatory consistency are essential. “You cannot attract billions in private capital and then move the goalpost,” says Dr Hassan Sule, an energy economist. “Nigeria must decide if it truly wants energy independence or perpetual dependence.”

Global examples abound. Countries like India and Brazil leveraged private refineries to achieve local sufficiency and even exports. Nigeria must follow suit.

Culture, Food and Festivity

Despite hardships, Nigerians know how to celebrate. Across the federation, Independence Day will be marked with jollof rice, suya, pepper soup, and palm wine. Musicians will stage concerts, comedians will deliver satire, and churches and mosques will hold thanksgiving services.

In homes, parents will tell children stories of independence, of leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, and Tafawa Balewa. These intergenerational moments keep history alive and foster a sense of belonging.

Culture is also diplomacy. Nollywood films, Afrobeats music, and Nigerian fashion now enjoy global acclaim. On Independence Day, these cultural exports serve as reminders that Nigeria’s soft power often travels further than its politics.

Looking Toward 2027: The Politics Already Brewing

Barely two years into the current administration, attention has already shifted toward the 2027 general elections. Campaign billboards are sprouting, alliances are being negotiated, and social media is abuzz with speculation.

This early politicking is not new. In the Second Republic, politicians jostled for the 1983 elections even before stabilising governance, contributing to public disillusionment and eventual military takeover. The risk today is that premature campaigns distract leaders from delivering on promises and deepen citizen cynicism.

Nigeria at 65 needs governance, not endless politics. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must also rebuild trust after the controversies of 2023, where delayed uploads to IREV and questions of transparency undermined confidence; without credible elections, democracy risks becoming hollow.

Citizens’ Voices: Dreams and Disillusionment

Beyond policy debates, the meaning of independence is felt in everyday lives.

In Kano, tomato farmer Mallam Musa sighs: “I sell, but the money I get cannot buy fertiliser anymore. My children see me come home tired, but there is no meat in the pot.”

In Lagos, 23-year-old tech founder Uche sees promise amid paradox: “We are building apps the world uses, but the same world laughs at us because of bad electricity. My dream is to run a billion-dollar company from Nigeria without relocating to London.”

At Ojuelegba, trader Mama Chinyere says simply: “Independence Day? If the rice price can come down, then we will celebrate.” These voices are reminders that independence is not abstract. It is about survival, dignity, and hope.

Nigeria and the World: Watching Africa’s Giant

Globally, Nigeria remains a nation of contradictions. Investors are drawn to its vast population, fintech innovation, and cultural exports. Yet they are wary of insecurity, corruption, and policy instability.

The African Union hails Nigeria as a stabilising force in West Africa, especially as ECOWAS grapples with coups in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. But the AU also expects more leadership from Abuja; economically, diplomatically, and militarily.

For the United States, the European Union, and China, Nigeria is both a partner and a puzzle. Will it harness its size and democracy to emerge as a true global power? Or will it remain trapped by mismanagement, with potential perpetually deferred?

Youth, Technology, and Culture: Nigeria’s Soft Power

Amid hardship, Nigeria’s young people are rewriting the narrative. Nollywood films stream on Netflix to global audiences. Afrobeats superstars like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Tems fill stadiums from London to New York, giving Nigeria cultural dominance even as its politics falter.

Tech innovators are transforming finance and commerce. Companies like Flutterwave, Paystack, and Andela prove Nigerian ideas can solve African problems and attract global capital.

Social media has also become a political force. From #EndSARS to #NigeriaDecides, and the exploits of ‘VeryDarkBlackMan’, young Nigerians are showing that democracy must answer to them.

At 65, Nigeria may stumble in infrastructure and governance, but in culture and creativity, it towers. This is a form of independence: shaping how the world sees you.

Beyond the Rhetoric

Independence slogans are only as meaningful as their implementation. Nigerians remember ‘Vision 2010’, ‘Seven-Point Agenda’, ‘Transformation Agenda’, and most recently, ‘The Renewed Hope Agenda’. Each promised renewal, but few delivered lasting change.

The theme ‘All Hands on Deck’ will be tested in the coming months: Will reforms ease inflation? Will security improve? Will the refineries work? Will young Nigerians see hope in their homeland rather than one-way tickets abroad?

As one young entrepreneur in Lagos, Rosemary Ugoji puts it in her X handle, “We don’t need another Independence speech. We need light, roads, and security. That is all hands on deck.”

Independence speeches often brim with lofty slogans, but the test lies in delivery. All Hands on Deck must not remain a catchphrase. It must translate into policies that feed the hungry, protect the weak, empower the youth, and hold leaders accountable.