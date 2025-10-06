Imisi Wins BBNaija Season 10 with N150m Prize

Imisi, the eccentric firebrand who kept viewers glued for 70 days with her boldness, dramatic clashes, and seamless switch between posh and local accents, was yesterday, crowned winner of the 10th season of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Born Opeyemi Ayanwale, the Oyo State native was among the 15 ladies who entered the house on the first launch night. Describing herself as a “lone star,” the actor and fashion designer vowed to fight for herself on the show — and she did. Her authenticity and fearless personality quickly won her the audience’s hearts.

Out of the 29 housemates who began the season, 18 were evicted before the finale. Sabrina exited the show due to health concerns, while Faith was disqualified. For the first time in the show’s history, nine housemates made it to the final night.

“I’m so excited. I never saw myself in the top two. I can’t even express myself. I’m overwhelmed, so happy,” said an emotional Imisi, moments before she was announced winner.

The live finale opened with music star Adekunle Gold, who thrilled the audience with a medley of hits including Coco Money. Other performers of the night included Iyanya.

After Big Brother addressed the finalists one last time, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, began the eviction process. One after another, Kaybobo, Isabella, Mensan, Jason Jae, Kola, Sultana, and Koyin were evicted, leaving Imisi and Dede as the top two finalists.

As the season’s winner, Imisi takes home the grand prize of N150 million.