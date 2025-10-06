  • Monday, 6th October, 2025

First Lady: We Must Confront Shortage of Teachers By Investing In Growth of Educators 

.Describes teachers as true heroes, shaping minds and guiding generations 

 Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

 Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has canvassed the need for all stakeholders in the education sector to confront the issue of shortage of teachers by investing in the growth of educators.

The First Lady, in a message issued on Sunday to commemorate this year’s World Teachers’ Day, described teachers as true heroes, shaping minds and guiding generations. 

Mrs Tinubu, in the five-paragraph message stated, inter alia: “On this World Teachers’ Day 2025, with the theme “Focusing on the Global Teacher Shortage”, calls for the need to draw more attention to one of Society’s nobless professions.

“The shortage of teachers is a challenge we must confront with urgency, by empowering educators, investing in their growth, and inspiring more to join this noble profession.

“Teachers are true heroes, shaping minds, nurturing dreams, and guiding generations.

“As a lifelong teacher myself, I salute you all on this Special Day.

 “Happy World Teachers Day 2025.”

