FG, Urged to Exempt Health Science  Colleges From 7-Year Ban to Tackle Brain Drain



Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



The Association of Provosts of Colleges of Health Technology and Nursing Sciences has urged the federal government to exempt their institutions from the 7-year ban on establishing new polytechnics and allied institutions.



The association made the call in a communique issued at the end of the 2025 Quadrennial Conference, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Lokoja by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr Nuhu Anyegwu.



The provosts said the ban will create an intergenerational gap of at least 7 years in terms of shortage of health and medical manpower in various communities in Nigeria.



The conference, which brought together provosts from across the country, expressed concern that the ban would exacerbate the brain drain syndrome that has plagued the nation’s healthcare sector for decades.



The provosts stressed that Colleges of Health Technology and Nursing Sciences are not supposedly referenced as allied institutions and should be exempted from the ban.



The provosts also appreciated the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for removing cumbersome and rigid measures in the accreditation process and digitalizing the accreditation process.



The provosts further resolved to urge the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to exempt Colleges of Health Technology and Nursing Sciences from the ban, citing their prior approval and accreditation by Professional Health and Medical Councils or Boards.



They, therefore, appealed to the Federal Ministry of Education to put an end to multiple accreditations by Professional Health and Medical Councils or Boards.



The conference noted with deep concern the undesirable exclusion of Colleges of Health Technology and Nursing Sciences from TETFUND’s funding schedule.



The provosts urged the Federal Ministry of Education and NBTE to support the TETFUND Act Amendment Bill to provide for the inclusion of Colleges of Health Technology and Nursing Sciences in TETFUND’s funding schedule.



The association also re-elected its officers and filled vacant posts in line with the new constitution as a result of which Dr. Johnson Adebayo Ojo and Malam Adamu Ahmadu emerged as Chairman and Secretary General, respectively, among others



The provosts resolved to establish a journal to support publications of research works and set up a Media Committee for adequate publicity of the association’s activities.



The communique highlighted the need for the federal government to support the growth and development of Colleges of Health Technology and Nursing Sciences to address the healthcare needs of Nigerians.



The association’s efforts to improve the standards of healthcare education and training are crucial to the nation’s healthcare sector.



With Nigeria’s population estimated at over 200 million people, the need for skilled healthcare professionals cannot be overstated.



The provosts’ plea to the government highlights the critical issue facing the nation’s healthcare sector and the need for urgent action to address the shortage of healthcare workers.