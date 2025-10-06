DataPro Marks 30th Anniversary with Finance Webinar

DataPro Limited, a compliance consulting company and one of the country’s licensed credit rating agencies, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in style with a high-powered webinar scheduled for October 9, 2025.

The event, themed: ‘The Role of Credit Rating Agencies in a Dynamic Global Economy’, brings together financial experts, regulators, and thought leaders from across the globe to reflect on the relevance of credit ratings in driving sustainable growth, particularly in developing economies.

A statement by the company’s Executive Director, Operations, Mr. Oladele Adeoye, at the weekend, said the conversation would led by a renowned scholar and financial markets expert, and President of US-based Structured Credit International (SCIC), Professor Mahesh Kotecha, who will deliver the keynote address on “Leveraging Credit Rating for Economic Growth in Developing Countries,” expected to provide critical insights into how emerging markets can use credit ratings to boost investor confidence and accelerate economic development.

“The panel session will feature top industry leaders, including Angela Jide-Jones, CEO of Sewa Capital Limited; Obed Mbuzi, Director at Premier Rating Services; Vidhyasagar Lingesan, CEO of Care Ratings; Zwelibanzi Maziya, COO of Sovereign Africa Ratings; and Dauda Sembene, CEO of AfriCatalyst. The discussion will be moderated by Mr. Oladele Adeoye, Chief Rating Officer at DataPro,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the celebration goes beyond technical discussions as it will also feature the cutting of the anniversary cake and the official launch of the biography of Mr. Abimbola Adeseyoju, DataPro’s visionary founder. Registered participants will receive a free copy of the book along with special anniversary souvenirs.

“The virtual event will stream live on YouTube and other social media platforms, ensuring wide accessibility. Registration is free and open to professionals across finance, banking, investment, and regulatory sectors,” the statement said.