Council of State, Police Council to Meet Presidential Villa Over Rising Insecurity Thursday

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Members of the Council of State and Police Council have been summoned to a high-level strategic meeting to deliberate on the key issues affecting national security and policing.

The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Dr. Emanso Okop Umobong, stated in a statement, signed Monday by the Director Information and Public Relations, OSGF, Segun Imohiosien, that the meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Council Chambers, Aso Villa.

According to Umobong, the meeting aims to discuss matters of national importance and key issues affecting national security and policing.

The statement urged requested to participate either physically or virtually, adding that the hybrid meeting underscores President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to addressing pressing national issues and ensuring the safety and security of citizens.