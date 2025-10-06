CBN Committed to Boosting Productivity, Strengthening Economy Against External Shocks, Says Spokesperson

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reaffirmed its determination under the leadership of Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, to boost productivity and strengthen the local economy against external shocks.

CBN Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, restated the bank’s commitment over the weekend at the CBN Special Day at the ongoing 20th Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) with the theme, “Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives, and Taxation”, which was organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

She said achieving economic sustainability was based on a tripod – strong financial systems, stable foreign exchange market for effective planning, and strong collaboration between the monetary and fiscal authorities.

Represented by CBN Deputy Director and Head of the Communication Management and Strategy Division, Mr. Ibrahim Abbas, Sidi-Ali noted the central bank’s efforts in these areas are producing the desired results, with external reserves reaching $43.05 billion on September 11, 2025, up from $40.51 billion at the end of July 2025.

She said the CBN has continued to address pockets of macroeconomic challenges confronting the Nigerian economy, ensuring that the banking system remains robust and resilient, with most financial soundness indicators staying within their respective prudential benchmarks.

The CBN acting director also vowed that the apex bank will continue to lead in innovations within the payments system landscape, adding that the bank’s Payment Systems Vision 2028 remained a bold initiative to future-proof the country’s payments ecosystem, aimed at broadening financial inclusion in rural areas, improve security, and minimise downtime for faster, safer, and more efficient transactions.

She stressed that while the central bank will continue its efforts to ensure the availability of clean currency notes with the right mix, Nigerians should see the Naira as our “vital symbol of national identity. Respect it and keep it clean. Do not spray, hawk, mutilate, or counterfeit the Naira”.

She said, “We also encourage you to be ambassadors of the Bank’s clean Naira notes, as the CBN cannot do it alone. Our Naira, our pride.”

Sidi Ali also sought continued cooperation from all stakeholders, noting “it is only through collective effort that we can overcome challenges and guide our economy towards robust and inclusive growth”.

She extended invitation to participants to the CBN Pavilion where a team was on hand to address public inquiries regarding the bank’s payments system and channels, and CBN efforts in protecting banks’ customers, handling the Naira, microfinance sub-sector, other policies of the apex bank and their relationship with your respective banks.

She however, commended the leadership of ACC) for the continued infrastructural improvements at the chamber and efforts in organising the 20th edition of the fair.

According to her, the theme aligns with the CBN’s continued push for diversifying the country’s productive base, with a particular focus on boosting the export of non-oil commodities.

She said, “The theme also aligns with the goal of the CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, in to improve Investor confidence, which is evidenced by a significant increase in foreign investments.

“The CBN annually participates in the Fair to raise awareness and sensitize our numerous stakeholders about its policies and programmes, which are essential for boosting economic activities, inclusiveness, and achieving global recognition.”