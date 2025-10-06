Bendel Insurance Coach, Ikhenoba, Suspended, Bazuaye Takes over

The Executive Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Hon Amadin Desmond Enabulele, has approved the suspension of the Head Coach of Bendel Insurance Football Club, Greg Ikhenoba.

The suspension takes effect from Monday, October 6, 2025.

The Edo State Sports Commission boss took the decision following the poor performance of Bendel Insurance Football Club in the current season coupled with the 1-0 home loss to Nasarawa United in the match-day seven of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Enabulele has directed Coach Baldwin Bazuaye to deputize as the Head of the technical crew of the Premier league club till further notice.