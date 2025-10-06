Barau to Empower 10,000 Less Privileged Persons in Kano with N200m Cash Grant

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

No fewer than 10,000 less privileged persons across Kano State are set to benefit from a N200 million empowerment programme initiated by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, yesterday, each beneficiary will receive N20,000 under the initiative being implemented by the Barau I. Jibrin Foundation (BIJF), a philanthropic arm established by the Deputy Senate President to support education, entrepreneurship, and social welfare.

The statement noted the selection process for the beneficiaries would begin on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with the distribution of application forms across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

He explained that 6,500 persons would be selected from the Kano North Senatorial District, with each of its 13 local government areas producing 500 beneficiaries.

In addition, it added that 112 individuals will be selected from each of the local government areas in Kano Central and Kano South Senatorial Districts.

Part of the statement read: “This initiative is part of Senator Barau’s continuous efforts to directly impact the lives of the less privileged in the state.

“It complements his numerous interventions in education, healthcare, agriculture, security, and transportation.”

The foundation, he noted, has over the years implemented several empowerment schemes, including a postgraduate foreign scholarship programme for indigent students from Kano State.

It added that the latest cash disbursement underscores Senator Barau’s commitment to improving living conditions and expanding opportunities for citizens, particularly women and youth.

“Empowering women and youth remain a central focus of His Excellency’s initiatives, as he believes that inclusive empowerment drives growth and development not only in the North but across Nigeria,” he stated.

The Barau I. Jibrin Foundation has become one of the leading private social intervention platforms in Northern Nigeria, with programmes designed to tackle poverty, enhance access to education, and promote community development.