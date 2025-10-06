Bandits Kill Two, Kidnap Village Head, One Other in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Suspected bandits have reportedly killed two, kidnapped two others including village head of Rani in Patigi local government area of Kwara State.

THISDAY checks revealed that the bandits were said to have invaded the Rani village in the night on Sunday while the residents were about to observe their Magrib prayer in the village.

It was gathered that the assailants were said to be shooting sporadically to create fear among the residents before they carried out their dastardly act.

Sources close to the town told journalists in Ilorin on Monday that the assailants were said to have killed two before the assailants took away the village head and one person.

The situation has created fears among villagers as the assailants were yet to get in touch with the families of the victims for the payment of ransom.

The source who spoke in Nupe language said, “They came in the evening at about 7pm, they met us at the mosque while we were getting ready for maghrib prayer,” the source informed.

“Security situation here in Rani village (Patigi) remains tense oo, we are still where we were.

“We are in serious crisis here in Patigi district of Kwara state. We cannot sleep with our two eyes talk less of going to our farms for economic activities. If you go to farms today, fear of not coming back is heightened in our area.

“We are appealing to both the federal and state governments to deploy more troops to the Patigi district of the state so as to bring calm and development to the area”.

However, a senior police officer with the Patigi Divisional Police Office in Patigi confirmed the incident.

He said that, “We have informed the state police command for further action and to ensure the rescue of the victims”.

Recall that suspected bandits killed a pastor with the Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA), Rev. James Audu Issa, in Ekati village, also in Patigi local government area of the state after the payment of ransom to the bandits.

His abductors allegedly demanded ₦100 million ransom. The family, however, pleaded, bargained and paid ₦5 million to secure his release.

It was after receiving the money that the kidnappers demanded additional ₦45 million and later killed the pastor before further talks could resume.