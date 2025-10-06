Aliyu Tells Critics to Stop Politicising Security

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has cautioned critics and commentators against politicising security matters, stressing that such actions undermined efforts to restore peace and stability in the state.

The governor issued this warning during a condolence visit to communities affected by recent bandit attacks in Silame Local Government Area.

“Security issues are very sensitive and fragile, and therefore must be handled with utmost care,” Aliyu stated.

He added that the government would no longer condone a situation where individuals hide under the guise of criticism or public commentary to undermine efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace in the state.

The governor reaffirmed that both the state government and security agencies were working tirelessly to strengthen security, noting that these efforts were gradually yielding positive results.

He also expressed concern over the activities of some rural residents, who served as informants to bandits, thereby aiding insecurity in their communities.

To address this issue, Aliyu revealed that a bill would soon be presented before the state assembly to prescribe stiff penalties for anyone found guilty of aiding banditry.

He, therefore, called on all citizens to support the government’s security initiatives by providing credible information to law enforcement agencies, emphasising that the fight against insecurity is a collective responsibility requiring the active participation of everyone.

Aliyu further disclosed that his administration has provided necessary logistics and support to security agencies to enhance their operations, assuring that the government will not relent in sustaining such support.

During the visit to Silame Local Government, families of the thirty-three victims killed in the recent bandit attack received ₦2 million and five bags of rice each. In total, ₦66 million and 165 bags of rice were distributed to affected families in the area.