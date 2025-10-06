Afrinvest Takes Investment Drive to Enugu, Launches Office

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Afrinvest West Africa Limited, a capital market holding company has launched its office in Enugu State as part of efforts to build a culture of investment and drive sustainable business growth.

Speaking during the launch yesterday, Group Managing Director of Afrinvest, Ike Chioke said that it marks Afrinvest’s continued expansion and commitment to strengthening financial services across Nigeria.

He explained that the decision to launch in Enugu was approved by the board of directors of Afrinvest three years ago, adding that it had always been his dream to establish an office in Enugu, where he comes from.

“Now, our people can have expert financial advice because we often have entrepreneurs who become successful and then die after sometime,”. There are standards for ensuring that businesses thrive and are sustainable,”.

He noted that the company leveraged on its over 30 years of expertise and the already existing relationship it had built with the state by becoming the Jersey sponsor of Rangers Football Club.

“I must thank the state government because the launch of the office would not have been possible but for the support of the Mbah-led administration who has made Enugu state business friendly,”he said.

In his address, Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai said that Afrinvest”s decision to work in Enugu was particularly interesting because of the services that you provide, including investment banking, securities trading, asset management, trust services, consultancy, and technology.

“We are setting structures for companies such as Afrinvest to thrive because businesses depend on them to mobilize capital and help businesses structure and also attract investments,”he said.

He noted that the state government was also looking at engaging Afrinvest to speak to students across tertiary institutions and secondary schools on how to build and sustain business.

“If we work and we don’t build a generation that will sustain them, we will suffer. If you must compete in the global economy, there are certain rules you must abide by”.