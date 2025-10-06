  • Monday, 6th October, 2025

Adesoji Tayo Emerges New NTTF President

Sport | 10 seconds ago

Dr. Adesoji Tayo has been elected as the new President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF).

Tayo, who previously served as the federation’s Vice President, takes over from Engr. Ishaku Tikon, who successfully led the NTTF for eight years.

The Oyo State Table Tennis Association chairman was declared the winner after his closest rival, Khamisu Ahmed from Gombe State, stepped down from the race and was subsequently named the federation’s Vice President.

Dr. Tayo’s emergence marks the beginning of a new era for Nigerian table tennis, as he is expected to build on the progress achieved under Tikon’s leadership and further strengthen the sport’s development across the country.

