2027 Polls: Women Association Vows To End Political Marginalisation

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Ahead of the 2027 general election, women in Southern Kaduna under the aegis of the Southern Kaduna Trailblazing Women Association, (SOKATWA) have vowed to end years of marginalisation and discrimination against women in politics.

Noting that they are detribalised and non-partisan, they have therefore declared readiness to change the narrative ahead of the elections.

Speaking at a press conference on the need for the political paradigm shift, President of the Association, Mrs. Belinda Istifanus, said it was time for women across the region to rise and take their rightful place in governance.

While explaining that SOKATWA has built a leadership structure from state to ward level towards ensuring that no woman is left behind in political participation, she urged women to obtain and maintain valid voter cards, describing participation in elections as the foundation of empowerment.

According to her, “For too long, our women have been sidelined in politics. The few who dared to participate often faced intimidation, discrimination and outright humiliation. But today, we are saying ‘no more’. The time has come for Southern Kaduna women to lead.”

“We want every woman to be a registered voter. This is your voice, your power and your right.”

SOKATWA also encouraged women to contest elections and seek appointive positions, pledging support for those who aspire to leadership roles.

The association announced plans to host the first Southern Kaduna Women’s Summit on December 27, 2025, in Kafanchan, to mobilise and empower women for active political engagement.

In condemning all forms of intimidation and discrimination against women in politics, the group urged civil society organisations, NGOs and development partners to support initiatives promoting gender inclusion.

Mrs. Istifanus also criticised the recent arrest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Chikun–Kajuru Federal Constituency on alleged vote-buying charges and similar incidents involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing them as attempts to instil fear in women pursuing political leadership.

“Men know what women can do when they lead. We condemn the humiliation and arrest of the PDP candidate for Chikun–Kajuru and call on civil society groups to protect women contesting elections,” she said.

“This is bigger than politics; it’s about justice equality and the future of our children and communities.”She added.









