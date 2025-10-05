Sucre House Redefines Influencer Marketing in Nigeria

Sucre House of Entertainment has been named the Outstanding Influencing Marketing Agency of the Year at the prestigious Edge Awards 2025, held on 26 September 2025 at the Balmoral Event Hall, Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja.

The annual awards, organised by Marketing Edge Magazine, celebrate excellence and innovation in Nigeria’s marketing and communications industry.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Olatunji Emmanuel, Sucre House has quickly become a trailblazer in the entertainment and influencer marketing space.

The agency is widely respected for its creative campaigns, precision-driven execution, and commitment to helping brands and talents achieve global visibility.

Speaking after receiving the award, Olatunji said: “This honour is a reflection of our discipline, creativity, and the trust our clients place in us. At Sucre House, we don’t just deliver campaigns — we elevate experiences and set new standards.”

In just a few years, Sucre House has built an impressive portfolio, managing projects for top brands such as the European Union, Crocs, MAC Cosmetics, Tecno, Infinix, and Bet9ja.

It is also known for nurturing leading influencer talents, including social media sensation Enioluwa, popularly called the lip gloss boy.

Marketing Edge CEO, John Ajayi, praised the agency’s rapid rise, describing it as “proof that with vision and excellence, Nigerian agencies can lead the future of influencer marketing.”

With this milestone, Sucre House is cementing its place as a powerhouse shaping the future of influencer marketing in Africa.