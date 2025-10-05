  • Sunday, 5th October, 2025

Stop the Malicious Lies, Onanuga Tackles US Senator over Persecution of Christians in Nigeria Claim

Nigeria | 9 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has dismissed as “malicious, contrived lies” a claim by US Senator Ted Cruz that Nigerian officials were ignoring the mass killing of Christians.

Cruz had alleged that Islamist jihadists were carrying out “mass murder of Christians” in Nigeria with the complicity of state officials.

“Officials in Nigeria are ignoring and even facilitating the mass murder of Christians by Islamist jihadists,” the senator wrote on X.

“It’s time to hold those responsible accountable. My Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act would target these officials with powerful sanctions and other tools.”

In a riposte on the same social media platform, Onanuga said Nigeria does not have a religious war and insisted that terrorists and bandits kill without discrimination.

“Senator, stop these malicious, contrived lies against my country. We do not have a religious war in my country,” the president’s spokesperson wrote.

“The degraded Boko Haram terrorists operating on the fringes of Nigeria’s North-east target everyone. They attack farmers, our soldiers.

“The bandits in the North-west kill worshippers in their mosques. Christians are not targeted. We have religious harmony in our country. Stop these malicious lies.”

On Tuesday, President Tinubu had said allegations of religious genocide in Nigeria were unfounded, noting that the country was built on the faith and resilience of its people.

Speaking in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the president said no religion was under threat in the country, noting that Nigerians, after 65 years of independence, have learned to appreciate their cultural and religious diversity.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.