Stakeholders Endorse NSQF in Tourism

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s travel, tourism, hospitality, and allied trades have thrown their weight behind the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), describing it as a major step toward professionalising the sector, empowering youth, and strengthening the nation’s workforce.

At a recent forum, the Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr. Abisoye Fagade, reaffirmed his agency’s commitment to championing skills development as the national Sector Skills Council. He said the framework would raise industry standards and reduce reliance on paper qualifications.

“Skills acquisition, particularly in the tourism and hospitality value chain, is far more critical than certificates,” he stressed. “Equipping young people with employable skills diverts them from social vices, strengthens national security, and addresses unemployment, poverty, and instability.”

The NSQF initiative received a boost last year when the Head of Service of the Federation issued a circular approving the inclusion of National Skills Qualification (NSQ) Levels in the Scheme of Service across all public sectors. The policy provides recognition for skill-based qualifications from Levels 1 to 6, with corresponding salary grades in the civil service.

Explaining the system, Fagade said the NSQF is built on National Occupational Standards (NOS), which define the competencies and knowledge required for specific roles. These standards are developed by the Sector Skills Council (SSC) and converted into qualifications by designated Awarding Bodies, which also ensure quality and industry relevance. “Beyond issuing certificates, Awarding Bodies safeguard integrity, enforce standards across training institutions, and ensure qualifications match labour market needs,” he explained.

Since its establishment in 2015, the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skills Council of Nigeria (HTSSON), coordinated by NIHOTOUR, has identified 12 key areas for standards development. These include airport and passenger service operations, event handling, food preparation and packaging, food and beverage production and service, food safety services, front office operations, housekeeping, laundry and dry-cleaning, as well as tour operations, travel agency operations, and travel advisory services. All twelve standards have been approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

For the NSQF to succeed, Fagade called for stronger institutional support, continuous capacity building, active industry linkages, and rigorous monitoring of standards. He added that sustained investment in skills development should be seen not as a cost but as a strategic national investment.