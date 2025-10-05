New Film Highlights Scuderia Ferrari HP’s Driving Force 

Yinka Olatunbosun

A high-octane film, titled A Tribute to the Scuderia Ferrari HP Pit Crew, was recently released at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, a city in Italy’s Lombardia region. Narrated by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and written by George the Poet, the film pays tribute to the unsung heroes of Scuderia Ferrari HP’s pit crew.

Drivers usually take the centre stage, but every lap is a team effort, both on and off the track. Now, luxury Scotch whisky Chivas Regal is putting some of the unsung heroes of Scuderia Ferrari HP in the spotlight with the launch of A Tribute to the Scuderia Ferrari HP Pit Crew.

This new film honours the tenacious crew who build together behind the scenes and reflects Chivas Regal’s belief that success is built on teamwork.

This launch marks the latest chapter in Chivas Regal’s ongoing partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP – a collaboration that reflects shared values of passion, determination and ambition and celebrates a collective pursuit of excellence. It offers fans a glimpse into the high-stakes precision of a Scuderia Ferrari HP pit stop – a world where milliseconds define outcomes, and persistence is everything.

Fans can watch a choreographed routine inspired by the pit crew’s meticulous performance – a feat of human and mechanical precision – mirroring the dedication poured into every bottle of Chivas Regal.

Scuderia Ferrari HP Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, joined Chivas Regal to pay tribute to the pit crew.

“Formula 1 is a team sport in every sense, and our results come from the dedication of everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP. It’s great to have a partner like Chivas Regal, who highlights this collective spirit and recognises the incredible work done away from the spotlight,” said Vasseur.

Acclaimed spoken word artist George the Poet transformed the crew’s physical feat into a poetic spectacle, celebrating the perseverance it takes to show up on the track.

“You make it look natural that unnatural level of precision. There’s a gold standard of execution that you bring to every competition.”

“I’m always drawn to the voices we don’t usually hear, so it is an honour to tell the stories of these unsung heroes,” said George the Poet. “Whether it’s a poem or a pit stop, craftsmanship takes tenacity. That’s exactly what Chivas Regal captured in this tribute.”

“True greatness is driven by the hands of many. This campaign embodies our I Rise We Rise ethos and focuses on the people who build together and set the team up for greatness behind the scenes,” said Nick Blacknell, Global Marketing Director, Chivas Regal. “The Scuderia Ferrari HP team shares our tenacious mindset and belief that success is built on teamwork – and that’s what makes our partnership so powerful.”

The film premiered at the iconic Italian Grand Prix in Monza, where Chivas Regal brought the campaign to life on the ground with curated experiences and recognition of the unsung heroes at the heart of the action.

Scuderia Ferrari HP Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, came together with Chivas Regal to pay tribute to the pit crew.

“Formula 1 is a team sport in every sense, and our results come from the dedication of everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP. It’s great to have a partner like Chivas Regal, who highlights this collective spirit and recognises the incredible work done away from the spotlight,” said Vasseur.

Acclaimed spoken word artist George the Poet transformed the crew’s physical feat into a poetic spectacle, celebrating the perseverance it takes to show up on the track.

“You make it look natural… that unnatural level of precision. There’s a gold standard of execution that you bring to every competition.”

“I’m always drawn to the voices we don’t usually hear, so it is an honour to tell the stories of these unsung heroes,” said George the Poet. “Whether it’s a poem or a pit stop, craftsmanship takes tenacity. That’s exactly what Chivas Regal captured in this tribute.”

“True greatness is driven by the hands of many. This campaign embodies our I Rise We Rise ethos and focuses on the people who build together and set the team up for greatness behind the scenes.” said Nick Blacknell, Global Marketing Director, Chivas Regal. “The Scuderia Ferrari HP team shares our tenacious mindset and belief that success is built on teamwork – and that’s what makes our partnership so powerful.”

The film premiered at the iconic Italian Grand Prix in Monza, where Chivas Regal brought the campaign to life on the ground with curated experiences and recognition of the unsung heroes at the heart of the action.

Chivas Regal invites you to raise a glass to the unsung heroes of Scuderia Ferrari HP and watch the film.

Alongside the A Tribute to the Scuderia Ferrari HP Pit Crew film, Chivas Regal captured a social content series sharing the spirit of the Scuderia Ferrari HP team.