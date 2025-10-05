Military Arrests 16 Officers for Breach of Regulations, Reiterates Zero Tolerance for Acts of IndisciplineLinus Aleke in Abuja

In what it described as a routine military exercise, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) yesterday confirmed the arrest of 16 military officers for alleged indiscipline and breach of service regulations.

Director of Defence Information at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, in a statement, said investigations showed that the grievances of the arrested officers were linked to repeated failure in promotion examinations and perceived career stagnation.



Gusau said their conduct was incompatible with military standards.

He noted that some of the affected officers were already under the jurisdiction of military authorities for various disciplinary offences, with a few currently awaiting or undergoing trial.

Gusau said, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that a routine military exercise has resulted in the arrest of sixteen officers over issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations. “Investigations have revealed that their grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations, among other issues.



“Some of the apprehended officers had been under jurisdiction for various offences, either awaiting or undergoing trial. Their conduct was deemed incompatible with the standards of military service.”

He noted that those indicted at the end of the investigation would face the military disciplinary process in line with established procedures.



“Upon completion of the investigation, indicted officers will face the full military disciplinary process in accordance with established procedures to ensure accountability and preserve professionalism within the Armed Forces.

“The Armed Forces wish to assure the general public that these actions are strictly disciplinary in nature and part of routine efforts to maintain order, discipline, and loyalty within the ranks,” Gusau added.

Gusau emphasised the military’s zero tolerance for conduct that undermines its institutional integrity or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority.



While reiterating the military’s unwavering commitment to professionalism, Gusau affirmed its dedication to upholding the rule of law, constitutional governance, and the security of the nation’s authority.

“The Armed Forces will not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the institution or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will remain professional at all times,” Gusau said.