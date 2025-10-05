Is Kwankwaso Playing Hide-and-Seek?

Amid widespread rumours of his possible return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, last week denied reports suggesting he was planning to defect to the ruling party or any other political party.

In a statement he issued, the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) described the reports as false, stressing that he has not submitted any letter of intent to join the APC.

“We have been alerted to some online statements suggesting that we have submitted a letter of intent to join a political party in the country. We would like to clarify that we have not made any such submission to any party,” he said.

The former governor urged the public to disregard the speculation, adding that any official updates about his political direction would be communicated through his established channels.

Is Kwankwaso prevaricating? Was he not the one that reportedly gave the APC strict terms and conditions to rejoin it?

While he addressing a gathering at his Kano residence, he had stated that any political alliance must recognise and respect the interests of his party and political movement.

He warned that his political movement, Kwankwasiyya, would not allow itself to be used to win elections and then abandoned afterwards.

The NNPP leader noted that although his group was open to political alliances, they would only work with the APC if respect, fairness, and inclusion are guaranteed. According to him, lessons from the past had taught them never to agree blindly.

The former governor stressed that politics is about negotiation, trust, and mutual benefit, not desperation. He recalled that in 2015, his political movement contributed massively to the success of the APC but was sidelined after the party came to power. This, he said, will not be allowed to happen again.

So, if he actually gave these conditions, why did he fault reports suggesting he was planning to defect to the ruling party?

Instead of debunking the reports, he should have told Nigerians that his conditions have not been met yet.

Many believe the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 general election is playing hide-and-seek and that his defection to the APC is a matter of time.