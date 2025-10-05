Investors Gain N1.18trn WoW as Stock Market Sustains Positive  Momentum 

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock market sustained its positive streak for the fourth consecutive week, gaining N1.18 trillion, underpinned by broad-based sectoral gains.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) gained 1.02 per cent week-on-week (WoW) to close at 143,584.04 basis points, buoyed by renewed investor appetite for fundamentally strong stocks.

Market capitalisation appreciated by 1.31 per cent or N1.18 trillion WoW to close the week at N91.135 trillion, driven in part by the listing of 14.14 billion ordinary shares of Wema Bank Plc on September 30, 2025.

Market breadth closed strong, with 53 gainers against 43 decliners. Eterna led the gainers table by 32.80 per cent to close at N37.05, per share. Nigerian Enamelware followed with a gain of 20.94 per cent to close at N42.45, while PZ Cussons Nigeria went up by 20.87 per cent to close to N41.70, per share.

On the other side, Julius Berger Nigeria led the decliners table by 17.79 per cent to close at N122.90, per share. International Energy Insurance followed with a loss of 11.08 per cent to close at N2.97, while Union Dicon Salt declined by 10 per cent to close at N8.10, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 8.403 billion shares worth N115.501 billion in 115,801 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 7.684 billion shares valued at N494.126 billion that exchanged hands prior week in 116,645 deals.

On market’s performance this week, Cowry Asset Management Limited said, “we expect the Nigerian equities market to maintain its bullish momentum in the near term, driven by sustained investor appetite for fundamentally strong stocks and portfolio rebalancing ahead of Q3 2025 reporting and earnings season.

“Although intermittent profit-taking and fewer block trades could result in mixed activity, the robust year-to-date performance, broad-based sectoral gains, and rising retail participation continue to underpin market stability. Meanwhile, we continue to advise investors to position in stocks with strong fundamentals and earning power.”

Imperial Assets stated that, “this week, at the equity market, we expect activities to remain mixed, largely dictated by bargain hunting acts ahead of Q3 2025 earnings releases. Meanwhile, tendency for profit taking acts to come up looms high, amid the recorded six trading days consecutive winning performance.”

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited noted that, ‘looking ahead, we anticipate the bourse sustaining its positive momentum as investors digest earnings results and rotate into stocks trading at compelling valuations.’