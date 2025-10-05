  • Sunday, 5th October, 2025

FUOYE Alumni Seek Calm, Unity Ahead of  VC’s Return

Funmi Ogundare 

The President of the Alumni Association of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Temitope Elijah Arogundade, has urged members of the university community to maintain peace and protect the institution’s image as the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, resumes duty on October 14, 2025.

Arogundade, who made the appeal weekend, in an interview with journalists, stressed that the atmosphere of stability achieved under Fasina’s leadership should be sustained as the university begins the process of selecting his successor.

According to him, “As alumni, we are the ambassadors of FUOYE. Enough is enough.  We must begin to portray our university in a good light. Going forward, there must be peaceful coexistence because it is only under a peaceful atmosphere that we can make progress.”

He commended Fasina’s contributions to the growth and development of the institution, noting that his tenure has brought peace, innovation and expansion to FUOYE. 

He added that the association has confidence in the governing council to ensure a fair and transparent selection process for the next vice-chancellor.

Arogundade urged the alumni and staff of the school to continue supporting the administration to consolidate its achievements and maintain FUOYE’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing universities.

Fasina, who assumed office in February 2021, proceeded on a six-month research leave in April after receiving approval from the university’s Governing Council. 

He is expected to complete his five-year tenure in February 2026.

