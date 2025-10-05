Ecobank Nigeria Launches Upgraded Mobile App for Faster, Smarter, Simpler Banking Experience

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the leading pan-African banking group, has announced the launch of its upgraded mobile app, delivering a faster, smarter and simpler banking experience for customers nationwide.

The launch marks a significant step in Ecobank’s commitment to digital innovation and financial empowerment.

The newly enhanced mobile app features a modern design and improved functionalities, including advanced facial recognition, seamless bill payments, airtime top-ups and QR code payments, all tailored to make banking more convenient for customers on the go.

In his comment, the Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, said: “These new features make smart banking effortless for our customers using their smartphones. The new mobile app leverages digital technology to offer real convenience, security and flexibility, enabling individuals to manage their finances with ease.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Commercial and Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Kola Adeleke, explained that: “The upgraded app comes with account opening, cardless onboarding; end to end card management for card request, activation, PIN change, block and unblock account; end to end profile management; dormant account reactivation and live monitoring of foreign exchange rates.”

He added: “This app is not just a digital tool; it represents how we want to engage with our customers. Our goal is to make banking faster, smarter and simpler for our customers.”

The upgraded Ecobank Mobile App is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

With the launch, Ecobank reinforces its leadership in digital banking innovation across Africa, building on its legacy as a connected, accessible and forward-thinking bank.

Ecobank Nigeria is a member of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group operating in 33 African countries, with international offices in London, Paris, Beijing, and Dubai.

With over 220 branches, and over 50,000 agency banking locations, and robust digital platforms, Ecobank provides affordable, accessible, and instant banking services. It is strategically positioned to support Pan-African trade, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative.