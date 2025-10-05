DHQ: Troops Kill Scores of Terrorists, Nab 450 Suspects, Rescue 180 Kidnap Victims in September

. Police confirm release of 17 kidnap victims in Zamfara

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The military authorities yesterday disclosed that the troops fighting to rid the country of insecurity and national threats in September this year rescued 180 kidnapped victims (civilians), arrested 450 terrorists/bandits, and killed scores of terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements.

Also, 39 terrorists surrendered to troops, while 63 assorted arms, 4,475 ammunition, and 294 explosive items such as grenades and IED marking materials were recovered.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, said terrorist logistics and communications materials, including hand-held radios, motorcycles, vehicles, and other items used in perpetrating crimes, were also recovered.

“In the Niger Delta,” Kangye said, “troops of Operation Delta Safe discovered and destroyed 41 illegal refining sites.

“Troops also foiled oil theft worth over one hundred and twelve million, one hundred and seventy-five thousand, two hundred and twenty naira (N112,175,220.00), consisting of 49,321 litres of crude oil, 6,970 litres of AGO, 1,900 litres of DPK, and 1,475 litres of PMS.

“Overall, troops recovered large quantities of various arms, such as automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and improvised explosive device-making material. Also, some caches of live cartridges and assorted ammunition were recovered.

Detailing the encounters, the DMO said, “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East sustained operational momentum by denying Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS terrorists’ freedom of action in the North-East region.

“Ground forces in conjunction with the Air Component and Hybrid forces, as well as local security groups, conducted aggressive operations leading to the elimination of several terrorists and their logistics suppliers.

“Troops recovered weapons, dismantled their networks, and provided support for safe resettlement of displaced persons and unimpeded farming activities.

“Troops conducted both kinetic and non-kinetic operations against terrorists on 23-30 September 2025 in Konduga, Gwoza, Mafa, Gukba, Monguno, Damboa, Biu, and Kukawa LGAs of Borno State.

“They also conducted operations in Madagali, Hong, and Mubi South LGAs of Adamawa State, as well as Gujba LGA of Yobe State.

“During the encounters, troops eliminated scores of terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition, while their camps were destroyed accordingly.

“Relatedly, from 23 to 30 September 2025, troops conducted operations in Mafa, Magumeri, Konduga, Damboa, Chibok, Kaga, Abadam, and Kukawa LGAs of Borno State, as well as Mubi North and Hong LGAs of Adamawa State. They also conducted operations in the Geidam and Nguru LGAs of Yobe State.

“During the encounters, 21 terrorists’ collaborators, informants and sympathisers were arrested. Arms, ammunition, logistics items, vehicles, motorcycles, and IED marking materials were also recovered.

Recovered items are in the troops’ custody, while interrogation is ongoing.

“In the Northwest, troops of Operation Fasan Yamma, during firefights, eliminated some terrorists and bandits and rescued kidnapped victims.

“From 23 to 30 September 2025, troops conducted offensive operations in the Anka, Bakura, Tsafe, Maradun, Shinkafi, and Maru LGAs of Zamfara State.

“They also carried out operations in Isa, Sabon Birni, Goroyo, and Wurno LGAs of Sokoto State. Additionally, the same operations were conducted in Shanono, Gwarzo, and Tudun Wada LGAs of Kano State, as well as Arewa, Mariga, and Kontagora LGAs of Kebbi State and Kaduna Metropolis.

While the JTF sector in Katsina State covered the Kankara, Faskari, Safana, and Malumfashi LGAs of the state, a wanted terrorist identified as Ali Saidu was arrested.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the release of 17 kidnapped victims, including 14 women and three men, who had been held captive for several months.

The victims were among those abducted on June 19 at Birdigau village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to police sources, the victims regained their freedom on Friday around 8:30 a.m. following coordinated efforts by security operatives in the area.