Army, Police Rescue Six Kidnapped Victims in Taraba

* DEPOWA prays for troops

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The High Command of the Nigerian Army Sunday disclosed that troops of 6 Brigade, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in collaboration with operatives of the Nigeria Police, successfully rescued six kidnapped victims, including a child, in the early hours of 2 October 2025.

Meanwhile, the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) has offered prayers to God for the protection of their husbands, who stay awake to keep Nigerians safe.

The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, revealed in a statement that the victims were rescued as part of the ongoing clearance operations in Taraba State, code-named Operation Lafiya Nakowa.

He said: “On 2 October 2025, suspected kidnappers intercepted a Toyota Carina II vehicle travelling from Katsina-Ala in Benue State and abducted the passengers after forcing the vehicle to a halt near an abandoned checkpoint. The victims were taken into the bush by the armed men.

“Acting on a timely tip-off, troops of 6 Brigade, in conjunction with the police, swiftly mobilised and combed the general area. Their rapid response led to the successful rescue of six persons, comprising the driver and five passengers.”

According to him, the rescued victims were identified as Terna Gbaya (43), Musa Adamu (55), Rose Sor (35), Lydia Vyiashima (40), Comfort Iyofar (60), and a baby.

He noted that the victims have since been reunited with their families, adding that search and rescue operations are ongoing to track down the perpetrators and rescue any remaining victims.

Meanwhile, the Commander of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the swift response and synergy between the troops and the police that led to the successful rescue operation.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property in Taraba State.

He, however, urged the public to continue supporting the military and other security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations across the state.

In a related development, the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) has applauded the selfless sacrifices of frontline troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, who continue to put their lives on the line to secure the nation.

The association also offered prayers to God for the protection of their husbands, who stay awake to keep Nigerians safe.

The President of DEPOWA and wife of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Mrs Oghogho Musa, expressed this gratitude and offered prayers in Abuja during DEPOWA’s Dance Aerobics Exercise, held at the DEPOWA School, Mogadishu Cantonment.

The DEPOWA President also reiterated the association’s one-year prayer and thank-you campaign for frontline troops, aimed at recognising their sacrifices in securing Nigeria, often at great personal risk.

Mrs Musa said: ‘As you all know, we are embarking on a one-year campaign for our troops. So, on behalf of DEPOWA and all the other associations — NAOWA, NOWA, NAFOWA, POWA, and COWA — we are sending our message of appreciation to the troops.

“We see you. We salute you. And we say thank you for all your sacrifices. Thank you for staying awake and keeping us safe. Thank you for bringing us comfort.

“We are truly grateful. We can’t thank you enough. Words are not sufficient to express our appreciation.

“But we trust that the good Lord we serve will continue to strengthen you. We stand with you. All your wives are here, keeping the home front strong. And, to God’s glory, we believe you will return to us safe and sound — in the name of Jesus. We celebrate you, and we say thank you.”

Earlier, during her remarks at the regular exercise session, the DEPOWA President encouraged the wives of serving personnel to be conscious of their diet, noting that health is directly linked to nutrition.

“If you eat healthily, you will be healthy. But if you compromise your diet, it will reflect in your health. Eat more fruits and vegetables, reduce your carbohydrate intake, and consume more protein. Avoid carbonated drinks — drink more water and fresh fruit juice. Exercise regularly to stay fit and strong, so you can maintain the home front in your husbands’ absence,” she advised.