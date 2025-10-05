Amid Surge in Insecurity, Sokoto Communities Seek FG’s Approval to Bear Sophisticated Weapons for Self-defence

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Amid a surge in deadly attacks by suspected Lakurawa bandits, residents of communities in Kebbe Local Government Area (LGA) in Sokoto State have called on the federal government to permit them to bear sophisticated weapons for self-defence.

The residents, who voiced their anguish at a press conference held yesterday at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Sokoto, said they can no longer endure the incessant killings and destruction of property by the marauding bandits.

Led by Alhaji Adamu Kebbe, the group accused both the state and local authorities of abandoning them to their fate, lamenting that the government’s response to their plight has been slow and inadequate.

“We can’t sleep with our two eyes closed anymore. Our communities are being wiped out, and the government is doing little to protect us,” Haruna said emotionally.

They also urged the federal government to grant direct funding to local governments to enable them to equip local security outfits and respond swiftly to attacks.

Sokoto State has been one of the worst-hit by banditry in recent years, with emerging terror groups such as the Lakurawa and the notorious gang led by Bello Turji unleashing deadly violence across Isa, Sabon Birni, and Kebbe LGAs.

While the state government has acknowledged the growing threat, residents say its measures have fallen far short of what is needed to guarantee safety.

Security experts warn that the call for self-defence reflects a deepening loss of faith in state protection and highlights the urgency for the federal government to intervene decisively.

For now, the people of Kebbe say they are left with no choice but to defend themselves if the government fails to act.

“If we can’t get protection from the government, then we must be allowed to protect ourselves,” another resident declared.

In early September 2025, Sokoto youth, particularly from Shagari Local Government Area, threatened to take up arms in self-defence due to persistent bandit attacks and kidnappings.

They expressed frustration with the government’s inaction and the impact of insecurity on farming, families, and local life. Former Governor Aminu Tambuwal also called for immediate federal reinforcement to contain banditry in Sokoto.

Sokoto has also been responding to humanitarian crises, including a deadly cholera outbreak among internally displaced persons, resulting from insecurity.