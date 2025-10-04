  • Saturday, 4th October, 2025

World Heart Day: DOAM Foundation, Bond Chemical Industries Embark on Free Health Screenings

Nigeria | 25 minutes ago

Funmi Ogundare 

The initiative, held in Lagos, was aimed at encouraging individuals and communities to adopt heart-healthy lifestyles and reduce the risks associated with heart-related conditions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bond Chemical Industries on this important initiative,” said the Programme Team-Lead of the DOAM Foundation, Catherine Olukotun. “Together, we can make a significant impact in promoting heart health and reducing the burden of cardiovascular diseases in our communities.”

The commemoration featured health talks, on-site medical checks, and the distribution of essential medications, all tailored to drive home the importance of cardiovascular health.

The Health Programme Officer at DOAM Foundation, Esther Ogbu, stressed the importance of the campaign, saying: “We believe that heart health is essential for overall well-being, and we’re committed to supporting initiatives that promote healthy living.”

Representing Bond Chemical Industries,  Isaac Melfah reaffirmed the organisation’s dedication to partnering on health-focused projects, emphasising that such collaborations remain vital in improving community health outcomes.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.