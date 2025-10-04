World Heart Day: DOAM Foundation, Bond Chemical Industries Embark on Free Health Screenings
Funmi Ogundare
The initiative, held in Lagos, was aimed at encouraging individuals and communities to adopt heart-healthy lifestyles and reduce the risks associated with heart-related conditions.
“We are thrilled to partner with Bond Chemical Industries on this important initiative,” said the Programme Team-Lead of the DOAM Foundation, Catherine Olukotun. “Together, we can make a significant impact in promoting heart health and reducing the burden of cardiovascular diseases in our communities.”
The commemoration featured health talks, on-site medical checks, and the distribution of essential medications, all tailored to drive home the importance of cardiovascular health.
The Health Programme Officer at DOAM Foundation, Esther Ogbu, stressed the importance of the campaign, saying: “We believe that heart health is essential for overall well-being, and we’re committed to supporting initiatives that promote healthy living.”
Representing Bond Chemical Industries, Isaac Melfah reaffirmed the organisation’s dedication to partnering on health-focused projects, emphasising that such collaborations remain vital in improving community health outcomes.