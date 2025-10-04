Unaccredited ADR Organisations are Issuing Illegal, Invalid Certificates, Training Institute Reveals

.Cautions public to beware

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Mediation Training Institute (MTI-Nigeria) has said there are several Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) organisations that have not been registered with the Centre for Management Development (CMD) and yet are operating in full terms.

It also stated that any and every organisation that claims to be “Chartered” but has not sent a Bill to the National Assembly to be passed by both Houses and accompanied by Presidential Assent is speculative, deceptive and misleading the public.

President of the Mediation Training Institute, Dr. Segun Ogunyannwo said such organisations, no matter their might and standing are operating illegally and must see the need to register with the CMD.

In a statement signed yesterday, Ogunyannwo also stated that such organisations are not qualified to train, issue certificates and induct practitioners aside they have not been accredited to do so.

He said candidates who end up having certificates from such unaccredited institutions will not be able to upload them locally and internationally.

According to him, “It has come to our notice that a number of organisations within the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Space are operating Illegally. They are not registered with the Centre for Management Development (CMD)

“Any and every organisation that is conducting mediation and other ADR training or any other professional training for that matter in Nigeria and is not registered with the Centre for Management Development (CMD) is operating Illegally; irrespective of the name of the organisation.

“Also, any and every organisation that claims to be “Chartered” but has not sent a Bill to the National Assembly to be PASSED by both Houses and accompanied by Presidential Assent is at best speculative; at worst deceptive and an attempt to mislead the public.

“It is therefore imperative that before registering and attending any professional training and accreditation course that you find out first if the organisation is registered with the Centre for Management Development (CMD). Let them show you proof of same.”

He added that, “The National Council for Management Development (NCMD) Act 2022 requires that individuals, Institutions and organisations providing Training and Consultancy services be registered with the Centre for Management Development (CMD).