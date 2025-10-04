Technology Rapidly Transforming Healthcare Industry in Nigeria, Says University Don

.As PUMS splashes N2.8m on graduands

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Professor of Microbiology, Prof. Mirabeau Tatfeng. has observed that technology is rapidly transforming the healthcare industry in Nigeria.

This was as Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), donated a total sum of N2.8 million to its graduands, who graduated from the departments of Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing Science and Radiography and Radiation Science.

Speaking as a guest lecturer at a joint induction/oath-taking ceremony of the graduands of PUMS in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Prof. Tatfeng said the transformation from diagnosis tools in medical laboratory science to remote monitoring in nursing and advanced imaging in radiography, innovation is improving patient care.

Tatfeng, who is a lecturer with the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, in his lecture titled ‘Balancing Innovation and Compassion: The Role of Technology in Allied Health’, stated that the future of health shines brighter when technology advances hand in hand with compassing, ensuing that every innovation serves humanity with empathy.

Noting that compassion is key to all in health, Tatfeng urged the graduands “As you step into your roles, always remember that your patients need not just technical care, but empathy, respect and understanding,” saying that “technology should not replace us, capacity building is most important.”

Commending the Pro-chancellor of the university, Dr. Peter Odili, for his vision that has instituted the medical school, Tatfeng told the graduands to “Go forward with pride in your chosen profession,” adding that they should be the change they wish to see in the healthcare industry.

During his remarks, PUMS Pro-chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Odili, announced the donation of N2.8 million to 28 of its graduands

The 28 graduands, which included 18 from the departments of Nursing Science, 7 from Medical Laboratory Science and three from Radiography and Radiation Science, will receive N100,000 each.

Odili, a former governor of Rivers State, also announced automatic employment for three graduands from the Department of Radiography and Radiation Science, at the Pamo Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt.

The former governor assured the medical laboratory science and nursing science graduands that the governing council of the university will do all it can to ensure they get job placements.

Odili appealed to them to remain worthy ambassadors of the institution, just as their predecessors.

“We urge you to be worthy ambassadors of this university. The feedback we are getting from your predecessors is very encouraging,” he said.

He commended the State government for its commitment to ensuring citizens of Rivers have standard education, especially in medical sciences.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the acting Vice Chancellor of PUMS, Professor Smith Jaja, reminded the graduands that the pledge they make during the induction and oath-taking exercise will live with them forever.

The joint induction/oath-taking ceremony, was conducted on the graduands from the three departments by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) and the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN).