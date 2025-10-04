  • Saturday, 4th October, 2025

Spiro Nigeria Fuels Innovation as Official Sponsor of E1 Grand Prix in Lagos

Business | 16 seconds ago

Bennett  Oghifo

Spiro, Africa’s leading electric mobility company, has announced its official sponsorship of the E1 Grand Prix, the world’s first all-electric race boat championship, taking place in Lagos this weekend. 

This landmark event marks the debut of the E1 series in West Africa and highlights Nigeria’s growing role in the global clean energy movement.

As the E1 Grand Prix brings high-speed electric raceboats to the Lagos waterfront, Spiro’s involvement underscores its commitment to sustainable innovation and regional empowerment. The partnership reflects a shared vision for a cleaner, smarter future—on land and water.

“Spiro’s sponsorship of the E1 Grand Prix in Lagos is a testament to our commitment to sustainable innovation across borders,” said Kaushik Burman, CEO of Spiro. “As electric mobility reshapes the future of transportation, we’re proud to support events that push boundaries and inspire change. Nigeria is leading the charge, and we’re honoured to be part of this historic moment.”

The E1 Grand Prix is expected to draw thousands of spectators, industry leaders, and sustainability advocates from around the world. With its cutting-edge technology and zero-emission raceboats, the event is a celebration of progress and possibility.

Rahul Gaur, Director of Spiro West Africa, added: “This weekend’s E1 Grand Prix is more than a race—it’s a celebration of Nigeria’s ingenuity and potential. We believe in empowering communities through clean technology, and this partnership reflects our dedication to building a greener, smarter future for the region.”

Spiro will be showcasing its electric vehicle solutions and engaging with attendees through interactive exhibits and mobility experiences. As Nigeria celebrates its Independence Week, Spiro’s sponsorship of the E1 Grand Prix is a powerful symbol of national pride and forward-thinking leadership.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.